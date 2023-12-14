US Visa: H-1B Visa Cap Reached. What To Know If You Did Not Receive Approval

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "United States has reached the yearly limit for H-1B visas, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed. The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant work visa that allows US employers to hire foreign workers with specialized skills to work in the United States for a specific period of time H-1B visa allows US businesses to hire foreign skilled labours in specialised occupations.

The USCIS stated that it has received a sufficient number of petitions to meet both the regular cap of 65,000 and the US advanced degree exemption, commonly known as the master's cap, set at 20,000 means the allotted H-1B visas for fiscal year 2024 have been exhausted November this year, US Had informed that they are set to begin a pilot programme for domestic renewal of certain categories of H-1B visas in December move will benefit a significantly large number of Indian technology professionals. US informed that the pilot programme will be limited to 20,000 participants happens if you did not get your US H-1B visa for 2024?The USCIS Has informed that those who had submitted applications for the H-1B visa to go to the United States, but did not get selected, they will issue a non-selection notices through online accounts.

The status will indicate 'Not Selected,' rendering them ineligible to file an H-1B visa cap petition for this registration USCIS said, \"We will send non-selection notices to registrants through their online accounts over the next few days.\"To determine if an H-1B visa petition falls under the cap, the USCIS evaluates information gathered during the electronic registration process.

The cap includes the standard 65,000 H-1B visas and an exemption for advanced degree holders until they surpass 20,000. The annual regular cap for the H-1B category is set at 65,000, with an additional 6,800 reserved for the H-1B1 program under the US-Chile and US-Singapore free trade agreements.

Unused visas in this category become available for the next fiscal year's regular H-1B cap Visa: H-1B visa important points-USCIS has informed that they will continue to accept and process petitions exempt from the cap-This includes current H-1B workers who still retain their cap number. These petitions serve various purposes such as extending stay duration, changing employment terms, facilitating employer changes, and allowing concurrent work in additional H-1B positions.



