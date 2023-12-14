Parliament Security Breach: Main Conspirator Lalit Mohan Jha Arrested By Delhi Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lalit Mohan Jha, Parliament security breach accused who had been absconding, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. Delhi Police said Jha, the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach, came to Kartavya Path

police station on his own, where he was arrested. He was handed over to Special Cell which is investigating the incident.

“Jha had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident. He reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came to Delhi by bus After which he was arrested,” ANI quoted Delhi police as saying of Lalit Jha, who were surprised to see his images on news channels, recall him as a reserved individual who seldom engaged with the community at Burrabazar in Kolkata individuals arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA, in addition to sections of the Indian Penal Code have filed terrorism charges against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel more details emerged on what Delhi police said on Thursday was a \"well-planned attack on Parliament\" a day earlier, police sources said raids are being conducted at several places in the hunt for Lalit Jha, suspected to be the key conspirator a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo, the other four accused in the Parliament security breach case – Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi – have been sent to police custody for seven days for interrogation. While the police had sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days, the court remanded them in police custody for seven days accused have been charged under anti-terror law UAPA.

