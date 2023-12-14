Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, Takes On Role As Vice President Of Innovation And Market Development At Kingspan Light + Air

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, vice president of innovation and market development at Kingspan Light + Air North America

LAKE FOREST, ILL., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solatube International , Inc. vice president, Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, is moving into a new role at Solatube's parent company, Kingspan Light + Air North America, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and the global leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment. In his expanded role as vice president of innovation and market development, Digert, with over 35 years of industry experience, will leverage his extensive knowledge in advanced lighting and daylighting systems to lead Kingspan Light + Air as it continues to expand its portfolio of solutions for green building and construction.During his 22-year tenure as vice president at Solatube, Digert focused on building public awareness of optical daylighting technologies, guiding product development and developing global sales and marketing strategies. He also played a significant role in pioneering innovative design and application tools to facilitate the successful integration of daylighting products into today's commercial, educational and industrial buildings. In his broader role, Digert will continue to leverage his extensive experience and foster innovation for both companies as one. He will collaborate closely with the engineering and product development teams to identify market opportunities and further solidify Kingspan Light + Air's position as a leading supplier of comprehensive daylighting and ventilation solutions.“We are excited to see Neall embrace his expanded role within Kingspan Light + Air, where he will continue to drive innovation for both KLA and Solatube, fostering the synergy we envisioned,” said Marci Bonham, President of The Americas, Kingspan Light + Air.“His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop and commercialize new sustainable products and technologies that address the evolving needs of the daylighting market.”“I am thrilled to be broadening my scope within Kingspan Light + Air and working with a team that is committed to developing innovative daylighting solutions that address the challenges facing the built environment,” said Digert.“I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company continue to deliver solutions that improve building performance, reduce energy consumption and enhance the occupant experience.”Digert is active in the global daylighting design and performance metric development process, assisting in creating standardized methods for measuring daylighting within a facility. He is a founding member and chairperson of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Daylighting Metric Committee, served as vice chairperson of the IES Daylighting Committee and served as director of IES from 2011 to 2013. He also served as vice chairperson for the NEMA Daylighting Management Council and chairperson for the National Fenestration Rating Council's (NFRC) Tubular Daylighting Device Task Group, which is responsible for developing the VTannual product testing and performance standard for optically complex fenestrations.A resident of San Diego, Digert holds a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering, a Master of Science in building energy and civil engineering and a doctorate in building energy and civil engineering, all earned at the University of Colorado.About Kingspan Light + AirKingspan Light + Air is a business division of Kingspan Group PLC, the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions. The North American division of Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to expand Kingspan's vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions.Since launching in 2016, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering and shows no signs of stopping. The growing company recently acquired Solatube International, Inc., the leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and previously acquired Major Industries, Inc. in 2021, Skyco Skylights in 2019, CPI Daylighting, Inc. in 2017 and Bristolite Daylighting Systems in 2016. Kingspan Light + Air currently operates out of five locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill.By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, Kingspan Light + Air supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments while serving its customers' ever-growing needs. Projects include the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (home to the San Diego Symphony), the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and Arizona State University.To find out more, visit

