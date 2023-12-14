Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence With Addition Of Partner George Reilly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

George Reilly joins Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig as Partner.

Thomas Dunlap

- Thomas DunlapVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner George Reilly to its esteemed team. Reilly's expertise and exceptional legal acumen make him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.Mr. Reilly's practice focuses on Estate, Trust and Wealth Planning, where he provides a comprehensive service he refers to as“Peace of Mind Planning” to address the life and estate planning needs of his clients in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Reilly had been advising clients for over 37 years, with the first half of his career serving the legal needs of Sailors, Marines, and their families as an officer in the Navy Judge Advocate General's Corps.During his Navy career Mr. Reilly served as the Navy's Tax Counsel during three separate assignments. In that position he represented the interests of Navy leadership as well as Sailors, Marines, and their families with respect to tax legislation, regulations, and policy. He also did extensive writing and teaching on such topics as income and estate taxation, estate planning, legal readiness, and financial planning.Thomas Dunlap , Managing Partner at DBL stated, "We are thrilled to have veteran estate planning lawyer, George Reilly, with his unparalleled expertise in estate planning, join our team. George's track record of success and his holistic approach to estate planning are exactly what we need to elevate our services to the next level. We are excited to see the positive impact he will bring to our team and our clients."In addition to his legal and tax experience, Mr. Reilly is also a Certified Financial PlannerTM, and has served as a financial advisor for many years. Although fewer than 5% of all the CFPs in the U.S. also have a law degree, Mr. Reilly recognized the importance of the financial planning process in preparing a comprehensive estate plan and earned this certification to enhance his legal practice. He brings this coordination of financial, tax, and legal planning into the comprehensive Peace of Mind Plan that Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig offers.George Reilly commented,“The opportunity to join Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig was truly a case of fortuitous timing. After more than a dozen years as a sole practitioner providing estate planning services to clients, I realized that I had not planned very well for myself with respect to my clients should something happen to me. I also realized that running my own practice meant that I spent a great deal of time on“things” other than client service. DBL gave me the ability to have a deeper bench for client services going forward, and the time to focus on my clients as they have professionals in the firm that take on all of those non-lawyer "things." An added benefit is the ability to serve as a mentor to junior attorneys and paralegals and help their professional development.The timing and circumstances surrounding my transition to DBL were truly serendipitous. As that great philosopher Yogi Berra once said,“when you come to a fork in the road, take it.” And so I did. And I look forward to providing exceptional client service and having a talented team working with me towards that goal. As another great philosopher said,“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” I have to agree with the late legend Jimmy Buffett on that point. DBL has provided me with the opportunity for a new destination in my career and I have adjusted my sails to get there.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner George Reilly to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.To learn more about DBL, please visit them online at .Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

Aimee P. McKinney

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

+1 267-471-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn