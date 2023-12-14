Netnumber And WMC Global Partner To Deliver Industry-First Mobile Communications Fraud Prevention Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Combining netnumber's Market-Leading Validation Registry Services With WMC's Global Threat Toolkit Revolutionizes the Fight Against Mobile Messaging Fraud

FAIRFAX, VA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- netnumber , the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, and WMC Global , a 17-year pioneer in mobile threat intel, announced they had joined forces in a strategic partnership. This first-of-its-kind partnership combines netnumber's real-time and intelligent communications verification tools with WMC Global's comprehensive mobile threat intelligence platform. This alliance creates a unique ability to combat sophisticated financial fraud attempts by correlating critical threat validation data, reducing vulnerabilities from existing data decentralization across the global mobile communications ecosystem.Consistent banking fraud threats today strain mission-critical brand communications and mobile services across mobile network operators, CPaaS, financial, OTT, and enterprise environments. Though the mobile ecosystem continues to introduce innovative cybersecurity tools to protect consumers, the fragmentation of fraud prevention data across the industry and the resulting complexity of integrating non-normalized data creates damaging gaps in security. With this collaboration, WMC Global and netnumber combine their expertise with their leading mobile fraud solutions to deliver an industry-first fix that bridges these gaps and creates a safer mobile landscape.WMC Global has worked closely with MNOs since 2006 and financial entities since then to combine a global presence with visibility into the issues consumers face at any moment. WMC Global uses its threat intelligence and detection methodologies in this partnership role to identify and report malicious sending numbers associated with banking scams. WMC Global's singular ability to validate these threats early and at a monumental scale through its threat intelligence platform allows for expedited protection of victimized consumers. WMC Global also provides additional context to make the data more actionable by the end-user client. With this data, ecosystem players like MNOs, CPaaS providers, financial institutions, OTT providers, and enterprises can strengthen their protection against financial fraud, mitigating it before it reaches the consumers.netnumber delivers a robust array of sophisticated trust-building and fraud-prevention tools, delivering key advantages that build on WMC Global's capabilities with normalized data formats, simple APIs, a global network of access points, and ultra-low latency. The company's (nnSR) stands as the authoritative industry database for managing and distributing critical routing information, and its status as one of the largest global telecom registries helps it form the foundation of advanced A2P messaging. Furthermore, tools like NumeriCheck leverage the company's unique intelligence data to verify the validity and security of phone numbers globally and in real-time. netnumber's sets of intelligent data empower some of the most advanced fraud prevention and provisioning opportunities in today's mobile landscape, and the company remains committed to innovation as fraudsters and their methods continue to evolve.netnumber and WMC Global offer the industry a transformational level of precise, centralized phone numbers and fraud information. WMC Global uses its tools to scan suspicious text messages and URLs, determine if they are malicious, and deliver proprietary validated threat intelligence to Netnumber, incorporating the data into its existing registries. The resulting unparalleled verifiable insight can be employed to deny fraudsters access to messaging entry points and the entire delivery chain, protecting the messaging ecosystem and brands' reputations with MNOs.“Fraud is a hot-button issue within the financial services landscape, and we're committed to empowering the organizations in this global ecosystem with more tools, knowledge, and support to combat it. Our real-time and extensive data-based solutions, paired with our team's expansive experience building and securing trust across global routing and provisioning use cases, enabled us to solve various complex challenges within the mobile communications sphere. We're excited to take our efforts to the next level to meet evolving demands,” comments Steve Legge, President and CEO of netnumber.“The current disconnected state of fraud prevention data led us to form this strategic partnership, and we know that with WMC Global, we can more effectively thwart and control fraud with new and innovative strategies.”“WMC Global and netnumber share common goals and commitments to shaping the future of mobile security and fraud protection,” notes Ian Matthews, President and CEO of WMC Global.“Our combined expertise and service portfolios make us an ideal match, and together, we're creating a robust process for removing bad actors from messaging environments, contributing to greater trust in mobile communications.”To learn more about netnumber, visit .To learn more about WMC Global, visit .

