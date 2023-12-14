(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyrid's Bid to Disrupt a $300 Billion Industry

The tech landscape has drastically grown in the past couple years, with key players dominating it- Lyrid seeks to level the playing field with their platform.

- Handoyo SutantoSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Current State of Access to Innovative TechnologiesThe worldwide public cloud market is valued over $300 billion at the moment , growing 22.9% in just last year alone. With insane prospects for growth and tons of opportunities for companies of any size, key players have dominated the market and pushed the direction in which business is conducted.Huge cloud hyperscalers have opened the floodgates of innovation for companies located in highly serviced regions, but have severely displaced data centers at regional levels- those of which provide service for innovators within local regions.Local data centers simply can't compete with industry titans, severely impacting the individual reliant on those data centers. Said impact includes regional startups paying beyond their means for hyperscaler services that don't proficiently meet their needs.But what if they didn't have to?Leveling the Playing FieldData centers aren't the most user-friendly outlets, hyperscalers capitalized on this by building approachable platforms on top of data center machinery. This solution bridged the gap between end-users and data centers, letting users tap into the true potential of data center hardware. Lyrid offers a cost-effective cloud platform on top of local data centers, letting users quickly spin up environments, manage large amounts of data, and deploy powerful Kubernetes applications all on a flexible infrastructure.By offering their platform, Lyrid works with data centers to lower the barrier to entry of specialized technology for developers where service applies. Innovations like Kubernetes and containers are readily available in Lyrid's platform, creating a landscape where innovators around the globe can access the resources necessary to kickstart their own project. This platform add-on also addresses the knowledge gap- developers receive a scalable platform and cloud infrastructure that is known to perform and provide a convenient experience, without the requirements of prior technical knowledge.This move has direct correlation with Lyrid's mission,“to lower the barrier to entry of any technology”, according to CEO Handoyo Sutanto. It just so happens that the global market that Lyrid seeks to equalize is full of opportunity and primed for expansion.Hyperscalers haven't been fully able to infiltrate regional markets because of their approach to pricing and solution servicing. Lyrid offers specialized pricing and solutions, addressing problems unique to regional data centers while creating new market opportunities. Lyrid-partnered data centers have been able to experience exponential growth, creating new revenue streams by packaging their bare metal hardware and VMs with Lyrid platform and solutions. This growth has trickled down to companies hosting within the Lyrid platform, enabling them to enjoy up to 55% annually on their cloud spend.Lyrid aims to create a cost and time-efficient cloud platform that's available to users around the world, though this step in the company's journey is nothing new to Handoyo.Creating the Gateway to Innovative Technology SolutionsHandoyo has a background of over 15 years in the data center industry and as a software engineer. Obsessed with building PCs since he was 10, Handoyo's obsession would lead him to study computers and pursue a career in Silicon Valley, looking to create more powerful cloud computing solutions.In the 5 years leading up to his departure from corporate, Handoyo would experiment with cloud, pushing him to champion the tech amongst his friends around the globe. What Handoyo would eventually discover is that cutting-edge tech wasn't readily accessible in a wide range because of the lack of access to resources around the world. Handoyo's friends in Indonesia possessed all of the qualities of generational tech leaders. What they lacked was the ability to experiment due to the lack of resources. Without the resources to even get started, brilliance and ingenuity would go unnoticed and potential would become wasted.“The problem isn't access to cloud technology, but rather access to the resources necessary to even get started”, says Handoyo.But what if these innovators had access to groundbreaking resources- what could they create? This, along with bridging the disconnect between users and unused machines, are the driving forces behind Handoyo and his team at Lyrid.Through various fundraising rounds and partnerships with tech companies and data centers around the globe, Lyrid is laying the groundwork for innovators worldwide to leverage powerful tech that would typically be impossible to access.The Future of Equitable Access to Tech with LyridLyrid continually evolves their efforts through their future initiatives for product and globalization.Product robustness is in the works at Lyrid, specifically through the inclusion of more solutions in its products. A standout feature is the ability to package products into a deployment-ready HelmChart, launching to customer machines in a few clicks. This self-sustaining ability enables users to deliver ideas to new regions and end-users themselves through the Lyrid Solution Marketplace. Users will also be able to monetize and distribute their packaged solutions via the Lyrid Solution Marketplace, while integrating other solutions directly into their clusters.The tech company plans on integrating with more of their Constellation Partners and having their solutions embedded into the Lyrid platform. Emphasizing networking and security at the moment, Lyrid is looking towards the best partner tech solutions that can provide the most value to their users as a package.Seeing a 6x increase in their realized revenue in 2023, Lyrid plans on expanding towards different regions. Operating in mainly the United States and Indonesia, Lyrid is shifting its focus towards expanding in regions neighboring Indonesia in Southeast Asia, and regions closer to the United States, like Latin America. Both of these regions are rife with opportunities for data center expansion, cloud tech integration, and the creation of a stronger global tech network.Lyrid is pushing for the democratization of cloud and accessible technology with their platform. Adding new technologies to the dated traditional data center concept, Lyrid provides tech enthusiasts the world with the core competencies to build the solutions and applications defining a new age.To learn more, visit or book a meeting with their team at

