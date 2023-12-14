Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market size is predicted to reach $5.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%.

The growth in the gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market is due to the growing prevalence of esophageal diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market share. Major players in the gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SRS Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Eisai Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, HK inno.N Corporation, Sebela Pharmaceuticals.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Segments

.By Drug Type: Antacids, Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Receptor Blocker, Pro Kinetic Agents, Dopamine Receptor Antagonist, EndoCinch, Stretta, EsophyX, Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF)

.By Procedure: Invasive, Minimally Invasive

.By End-Users: Hospital, Homecare, Specialty Clinics

.By Geography: The global gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition in which stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing irritation and discomfort. The treatment for the disease includes various medical strategies and interventions employed to manage the symptoms and complications associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Characteristics

3. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

