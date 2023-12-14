Pearl Jewelry Market Rising Valuation To Reach $42 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Strong CAGR Of 13.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pearl Jewelry market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $42 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global pearl jewelry market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $42 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Pearl Jewelry Key Players

Aquarian Pearls, Palas Emporio Pty Ltd., TASAKI & Co., Ltd., K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., Wing Wo Hing Jewelry Group Ltd., Akuna Pearls, Kailis Jewellery, LVMH, Isle of Wight Pearl, Jewelmer, Pearl Paradise, Pearl Falco Corporation, Pearl Jewelry Ito, Inc., CPI Luxury Group, Pearls Of Australia Pty Ltd.

Type

.Necklace

.Earrings

.Rings

.Others

Pearl Nature

.Cultured

.Natural

Distribution Channel

.Offline Channels

Sub-Type {Jewelry Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarkets}

.Online Channels

Pearl Source

.Fresh Water

.Salt Water

Material

.Gold

.Silver

.Others

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Pearl Jewelry was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pearl Jewelry in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis are also covered under the report. Last but not least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

