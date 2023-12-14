Zhenjiang Creates A New Path Of Modernized Transportation, Building A New City Landmark With Wufengshan Bridge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHINA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu Province, China, announced that the total railway mileage in the city has exceeded 360 kilometers, with high-speed railway mileage surpassing 248 kilometers. Zhenjiang has built the country's first "Future Expressway" - Wufengshan Bridge. This railway, spanning the Yangtze River from north to south, set a world record as the first dual-use suspension bridge for both road and rail traffic. With a total length of 6.4 kilometers, the bridge adopted the steel truss suspension connection technology from the beginning of construction, not only solving the problem of soft soil foundation along the river but also leading the development trend of world technology in the steel truss suspension structure of the bridge. As the world's railway suspension bridges enter the "high-speed rail era," the innovative design of Wufengshan Bridge brings a revolutionary travel experience and becomes a brand new calling card for Zhenjiang.From an insurmountable barrier to a convenient passage, creating a "momentum" for crossing the riverLooking down from high above the Yangtze River in Zhenjiang, the water narrows as it reaches Wufengshan. There are various forms of river-crossing channels, and building bridges over the river is the best choice to ensure navigability and safety.As China's first cross-river bridge using 5G signal base stations, Wufengshan Bridge utilizes technologies such as 5G, big data, and the Internet of Things, with 13 intelligent application scenarios. It addresses traffic safety, congestion, energy consumption, environmental pollution, and other issues throughout the lifecycle of the bridge, providing strong support for its daily operations.As a key node project of the Lianhuaiyang-Zhen Railway, Wufengshan Bridge connects across the Yangtze River and symbolizes the highest level of Chinese bridge construction. The total length of the Lianhuaiyang-Zhen Railway within Zhenjiang is approximately 55 kilometers. This railway starts from Lianyungang City in the north, passes through Huai'an City and Yangzhou City, crosses the Yangtze River via Wufengshan Bridge, and reaches Zhenjiang City. At the southern end, it connects with the Shanghai-Nanjing intercity railway, with a total length of 305 kilometers. It is the first railway in Jiangsu Province that truly connects the southern, central, and northern parts of the province. The opening and operation of the Lianhuaiyang-Zhen Railway further promotes Zhenjiang as an important transportation hub in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, giving Zhenjiang a breakthrough in its functional position in the national high-speed rail network.Expanding the urban scope, connecting the "main arteries" of transportation"Interconnectedness of all things" is an essential foundation for urban construction. When a city integrates smart streetlights with transportation, the city's night scene also reflects its essence.In the era of 5G, smart streetlights play an important role in urban governance. Zhenjiang seizes the opportunity of the times to create a grand pattern of urban construction and new rail transportation. This spring, the first batch of smart streetlight poles appeared on Xinma Road in Zhenjiang. These seemingly ordinary streetlight poles make road traffic "keen and clear-sighted." These smart poles not only have lighting functions but are also equipped with cameras, radar, 5G networks, and other intelligent facilities, integrating six major functions including traditional lighting, video surveillance, LED information display screens, new energy vehicle charging, environmental monitoring, and voice broadcasting.Green as the foundation, confidently marching towards becoming a first-class portZhenjiang stands by the river and thrives because of its port. When mentioning Zhenjiang, Zhenjiang Port cannot be overlooked.Since Zhenjiang Port's throughput first exceeded 100 million tons in 2010, it has officially joined the ranks of national ports with an annual throughput of one billion tons. Up to now, Zhenjiang Port has established trade relations with 72 countries and regions worldwide, and water transport economy is playing an increasingly important role. This thousand-year-old ancient port has become a vivid portrayal of "Zhenjiang's promising future."Zhenjiang took the lead in implementing "one-stop" clearance in Jiangsu, improving lock efficiency by using "centralized scheduling" and "integrated vessel monitoring system," reducing vessel clearance time by 20%. The navigation capacity of Jianbi Ship Lock has been increasing year by year, with the ship traffic and cargo throughput breaking one billion for six consecutive years, and the total daily ship traffic reaching 920,000 tons.The achievement of full 5G coverage in the Zhenjiang section of the waterway, the pilot of the operation, dispatch, and monitoring system at the Jianbi Ship Lock, continuous optimization of digital online services, and the waterway ETC usage rate exceeding 99%... A series of innovative projects weave a "smart network" to support the production and operation of the port, facilitating the smooth flow of goods in the north and south.Zhenjiang Port continues to march forward on the path of exploring green port construction, paving the way for a new path of "dual optimization" in terms of economy and ecology. In 2018, Zhenjiang City introduced the Zhenjiang City Yangtze River Bank Resources Protection Regulations. For the first time, the regulations clearly define the zoning and classification protection of the 270-kilometer Yangtze River bank within the region, promoting healthy development through sound laws and good governance.In the "Four Transformations and Three Improvements" project of the Sunan Canal, creative measures such as ecological barriers were adopted. The first canal ship sewage treatment station in the province was put into operation, achieving full coverage of pollution reception facilities for all ships in the port. The digital transformation witnesses the growth of Zhenjiang's transportation industry as it strides into the "high-speed rail era," breaking through the bottleneck of crossing the river. With 5G, future high-speed rail, smart ports, intelligent streetlights, etc., the transportation professionals in Zhenjiang have made significant contributions. Now, Zhenjiang is seizing the opportunities of a new round of development and drawing a new blueprint for the "city of rivers and rivers."

