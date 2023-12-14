Winter Wellness: 7 Foods For Nasal Congestion Relief

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 foods to relieve nasal congestion naturally. From soothing soups to spicy remedies, find quick relief for blocked sinuses and cold symptoms.

Bromelain in pineapple has anti-inflammatory effects, reducing nasal mucus. Fresh pineapple or juice may help ease congestion symptoms.

Antimicrobial honey soothes a sore throat, often accompanying congestion. Add it to warm water or tea for relief and comfort.

Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties soothe congestion. Enjoy it in tea or meals to ease nasal discomfort and support overall health.

Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges and lemons support the immune system, alleviating congestion and reducing cold symptoms.

Anti-inflammatory garlic with allicin boosts immunity, offering relief from nasal congestion. Add it to meals for added benefits.

Chili peppers, horseradish, and wasabi contain compounds that thin mucus, opening nasal passages temporarily for congestion relief.

Comforting chicken soup eases congestion. Warmth soothes nasal passages, and steam helps clear mucus, providing relief.