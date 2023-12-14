Pankaj Tripathi To Nawazuddin To Sobhita Dhulipala: 7 Popular Performers Of 2023 On OTT Platform

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Year Ender 2023: As the year ends, what better way to welcome in the New Year than by remembering the top seven best OTT performers of 2023?



The year 2023 has been a terrific year for Indian cinema's remarkable talents. We've seen many brilliant performers in the entertainment business ascend in the realm of OTT and move into multi-genre characters by bringing their performances to life this year.

Pankaj Tripathi: Pankaj is a man who doesn't need an introduction; the versatile actor made a name for himself this year with his theatrical release OMG 2, which earned more than 150 crores at the box office, but he also made headlines for his performance in the recent OTT film Kadak Singh.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita's strong performances in 'Made in Heaven' and 'Night Manager' garnered her fans. She emotes a wide range of emotions, making her characters sympathetic and captivating.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Actor's God This year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given legendary performances on the OTT platform, most notably in 'Haddi. His portrayal as the complex character has gotten a broad variety of praise from fans and audiences, and he has once again demonstrated how adaptable he is and how he can nail any character.



Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek Banerjee, a highly regarded artist in Indian film, has earned a separate name for herself in the world of entertainment. Although we have seen him offer some great performances in the past, this year has proven to be excellent for the actor as he has capitulated himself into the big league by giving successive top-class performances in all genres of films and series, including Rana Naidu and Apurva.

Sohum Shah: Sohum is a great actor in Indian film, and his performance in 'Tumbbad' proved that. This year, the versatile actor put his extraordinary talent to the test, driving the show with a top-rated performance in the critically praised musical Dahaad.

Manoj Bajpayee: There is no doubt that Manoj has provided some of the finest performances in past years, but continuing his cinematic adventure, he added another feather to his filmography with works like 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and the newly released 'Joram'. Audiences have reacted positively and enthusiastically to the actor's performances.



Jaideep Ahlawat: Another extraordinary talent in Indian film, Jaideep has left an everlasting impact on the hearts of viewers with his performances, and this year he produced another magnificent performance as Naren Vyas in Jaane Jaan.



Yami Gautam: Yami's amazing performances in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and 'Thursday' wowed spectators. She demonstrated her flexibility and established herself as a force to be reckoned with through her rich roles and confident depiction.

