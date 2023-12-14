LS Security Breach Mastermind Unveiled: Lalit Jha, Influenced By Bhagat Singh, Orchestrated Smoke Scare

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The mastermind behind Wednesday's smoke scare at the Parliament has reportedly been identified as Lalit Jha, a man currently on the run and last seen in Neemrana, a fort-town located 125 km from the national capital. The incident unfolded on December 13, marking the 22nd anniversary of an earlier attack on the old Parliament building by Pakistan-based terror groups.

An NDTV report quoting sources suggested a larger conspiracy behind the smoke-filled disruption inside the Lok Sabha, where two individuals released yellow smoke canisters, and a man and a woman outside Parliament opened red and yellow canisters, shouting slogans against dictatorship. Lalit Jha, hailing from Gurgaon, is believed to have orchestrated the security breach, fixing the date in remembrance of the 2001 attack, where nine lives were lost.

Lalit Jha, reportedly as a resident of Kolkata and a teacher by profession, is said to have drawn inspiration from revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The report quoting sources added that he aimed to capture the country's attention with his audacious act, reflecting a deep-seated desire for public recognition.

While investigations are ongoing, the report affirmed that there is no apparent connection between Lalit Jha and any known terror group. The motive appears to be more aligned with a desire for attention and protest rather than acts of terrorism.

Jha had reportedly summoned his accomplices, including Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan inside the Lok Sabha, and Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde outside Parliament, along with Vicky Sharma, to Gurugram the morning before the incident. Only Sharma and Manoranjan managed to secure visitors' passes, issued upon request from BJP MP Prathap Simha's office. Simha denies any connection and has called for an investigation by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Jha, who reportedly filmed the incident outside the Parliament on his mobile phone, uploaded the footage to social media before fleeing the scene. He also reportedly shared the clip with the founder of a Kolkata-based NGO to ensure media coverage, suggesting a calculated plan for widespread attention.

As the investigation unfolds, concerns arise over the potential erasure of evidence on the mobile phones confiscated from Jha's accomplices. Jha, listed as the General Secretary of a Kolkata-based NGO, may attempt to wipe any incriminating data, posing a challenge for authorities.

The Parliament smoke scare orchestrated by Lalit Jha has sent shockwaves through Delhi, prompting a thorough investigation into the motives, accomplices, and the potential broader conspiracy behind the audacious act. As the details unfold, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of an incident that has not only disrupted the sanctity of the parliamentary space but has also raised questions about security protocols and the evolving nature of protests in the country.

