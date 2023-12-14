Varanasi- The 'Spiritual Capital' Of India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nestled along the banks of the sacred Ganges River, Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Banaras, is an ancient city steeped in history, spirituality, and vibrant traditions.

Varanasi is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, with a history dating back thousands of years.

The city is intricately linked with the Ganges, where ghats (steps leading to the river) host a myriad of spiritual activities, rituals, and ceremonies.



This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to be the first Jyothirlinga to manifest itself. The place also has the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.

The ghats along the Ganges, such as Dashashwamedh Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat, serve as both spiritual and social centers, witnessing daily rituals and prayers.

Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is a spectacle not to be missed. The sight is captivating and embodies the spirit of Varanasi's mysticism.

Devotees and pilgrims from around the world visit Varanasi to seek spiritual solace, perform rituals, and attain moksha (liberation).

The city is a hub for yoga and meditation, attracting practitioners and seekers in search of spiritual awakening.

An unforgettable way to see the Ghats and the spiritual ceremonies happening is to take a boat trip along the Ganges at dawn or sunset.