Kerala: Video Of Old Lady Being Beaten Inside Home Goes Viral; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In our daily lives, social media inundates us with numerous videos. The authenticity of many of these videos may not be readily available to us. Even then, some videos are widely discussed, leading to protests and outrage.



A video like this is going viral on social media. The incident happened in Kollam Thevalakkara. The police stated that an 80-year-old woman was assaulted and the footage is from one year ago. Despite this lack of clarity, people are sharing the video at a rapid pace. In the viral video, a young woman can be seen beating an old woman.

It is daytime. The TV is on inside the house. Apart from the young woman and old woman, two children are seen in the video. A man is recording the video. The lady told the old woman to get out of the house in a very disrespectful manner. After some time, the lady pushed her to the floor. The old lady was unable to wake up. She seeks the help of the man who was shooting the video.





The young lady then asks the woman this is not your house, why do you want to get up and leave? The man who was shooting the video helped her to get up and asked to report the incident to the police station. Meanwhile, the young woman noticed that the incident was being recorded on her phone and took her phone and turned on the camera.

Since, it is a scene that touches the emotions of the people, many are reacting in a harsh language without looking for anything and without knowing any information. Many people have requested through comments that the police should file a case, that the incident should be investigated, and that the old woman should be taken to a safe place. The other details of the video will be known only in the coming hours or days.



At the same time, the police have taken the daughter-in-law into custody in the incident of beating an elderly woman.



Only then can we can understand all the information, like when it was captured, what the background of the scenes is, and what the current situation.



The post has been shared by most people from the Facebook page of Najeem Kalangara, a public servant. The same video is included in this news. But Najeem Kalangara also did not share anything more about the video.

