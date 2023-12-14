Kerala Launches India's First Solar-Electric Boat In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: Kerala has launched the Barracuda, the fastest solar-electric boat in the country, in Alappuzha. The boat was launched at Navgathi Yard in Alappuzha on Wednesday in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Navalt. The boat is named after a fish.



The boat has a top speed of 12 nautical miles and a range of seven hours on a single charge. The boat, measuring 14 meters in length and 4.4 meters in width, showcases a sustainable approach to maritime technology. It utilizes twin 50-kW electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and a 6-kW solar power system.

Minister P Rajeev noted " Today, while the Nava Kerala Sadas is being held at Aroor, the government has launched India's fastest solar-electric boat, the Barracuda. This state-of-the-art, eco-friendly boat also demonstrates the technological excellence of emerging enterprises in Kerala. The boat, jointly developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Kochi-based Navalt, was completed at the Panavally Yard in Alappuzha, Aroor."

The boat is capable of accommodating 12 passengers. The boat is equipped with twin 50 kW electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and a 6 kW solar power system. Its design allows it to navigate through waves up to four meters in height. Developed by Navalt, this solar-powered electric boat has earned international acclaim for its innovative technology, sophisticated design, and contribution to carbon-free maritime transport, showcasing advancements in sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.