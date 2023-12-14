Mohammed Shami Silences Critics: 'I Am A Proud Indian, Proud Muslim' Amidst Sajdah Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohammed Shami has delivered a powerful response to critics amidst the 'Sajdah' controversy following the ICC World Cup. The Indian pacer, celebrated for his incredible bowling performance against New Zealand, played a pivotal role in securing India's spot in the World Cup final. However, his emotional on-field gesture was misinterpreted, leading to a barrage of social media attacks.

Shami, undeterred, addressed the controversy in an interview, proudly stating, "I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian." The speedster's exceptional World Cup performance also earned him a nomination for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Shami's resilience on and off the field makes him a true hero for India.

Mohammed Shami found himself at the center of online backlash following his emotional celebration after clinching a historic five-wicket haul, securing India's victory over the 1996 champions. Unfortunately, Shami became the target of trolls who misconstrued his on-field gesture, triggering a wave of vicious attacks on the pacer across social media platforms.

Responding to the controversy just days after the 2023 World Cup, Shami addressed the issue with a significant statement during an interview. When questioned about his on-field actions post the memorable five-wicket performance against Sri Lanka, the Indian pacer chose to silence his critics with his poignant response.

'I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim'

"There was one match where you took five wickets and then kneeled on the ground. Then from Pakistan, on social media, there came posts that said 'Mohammed Shami is an Indian Muslim. He wants to do Sajda (prayer), but he was afraid to do it in India'" an anchor asked Shami

"If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country? Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," Shami responded.

Shami for Arjuna Award: What World Cup records India star created?

Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become the highest wicket-taker for India at the World Cup. Shami picked his 45th wicket to rewrite history at the time. The India fast bowler remarkably achieved the stunning feat in just 14 innings. He also became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets at the ODI World Cup. The highest-wicket taker at the 2023 World Cup, India's Shami had 24 scalps under his belt. After a fruitful World Cup, speedster Shami is nominated for the Arjuna Award.

