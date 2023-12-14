Spotted: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Rani Mukherji; Celebrities Elevate The Style Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent personalities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rani Mukherji, Malaika Arora, and others added a touch of glamour to the streets, showcasing their impeccable style.

These pictures were taken by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of Mumbai as celebrities went on with their daily activities.

South star Prithiviraj Sukumaran looked dapper in simple grey T-shirt paired with blue jeanz and black glasses. He was

papped outside the airport.

Rani Mukherji's simple yet stylish grey sweatshirt with hoodie paired with blue jeans added a touch of elegance to her overall look as she posed for the paps.

Nora Fatehi turned heads and raised the temperature as she was captured by paparazzi in a sleek black bodycon mini dress while stepping out of a salon.

Karan Johar's exuded cool aura in a white baggy jacket which he wore over black T-shirt and paired it with black pants. He completed his look with stylish yellow glasses.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai wearing simple gym attire with black shirt and shorts.

Karishma Tanna was spotted outside gym. Though she was in a simple gym attire with T-shirt, shrug and joggers, her smile for the photo elevated the aura around.

Masaba Gupta, the famous fashion designer was spotted outside the airport. She chose a brown leather jacket for her airport look, elevated by a slick bag.