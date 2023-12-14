Last Over Drama: Jitesh Sharma Gets Hit-Wicket In The 3Rd T20I Between South Africa And India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 3rd T20I showdown between South Africa and India brought an unforeseen twist in the form of second last-ball drama, with Jitesh Sharma succumbing to a hit-wicket. This gripping moment heightened the intensity of the encounter, keeping cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Join us in dissecting the suspenseful climax of the match, marked by Jitesh Sharma's dramatic hit-wicket on the ultimate delivery of the innings.

On the fifth delivery of the 20th over, Jitesh attempted to play a drive but unintentionally went too deep into his crease, resulting in the ball striking the stumps. Consequently, he was declared out.

Jitesh Sharma joined the ranks of Indian batters who have experienced hit-wicket dismissals in T20Is during the 3rd T20I against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

While executing a well-timed shot, Jitesh's heel dislodged the bails in the process, even though the contact with the ball was flawless. This led to his adjudication as out.

