Savitech's Geekone Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone Empowers Creators To Bring The Studio Anywhere

Up to 24 bit/ 96 KHz Hi-Res sampling rate enables studio-quality audio recording from anywhere - including outdoor sets and live performances

Dual-channel recording provides a richer, more immersive soundstage ideal for creating music or for video content like interviews Ruggedized design, extensive battery life, and high-capacity memory facilitate content creation in outdoor environments and on the go

Taipei, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savitech , an advanced audio solutions provider, is introducing a groundbreaking addition to the world of audio technology under its GeekOne brand – the GeekOne Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone. With the highest resolution sampling rate on the market and ruggedized, on-the-go features, this cutting-edge audio capture system is redefining recording capabilities for content creation from anywhere, including outdoor environments.

Wireless Microphone

With top-notch design and studio-quality audio capture, GeekOne Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone is the ultimate choice for music enthusiasts, creators, students, and professional filmmakers.

"We are thrilled to bring the GeekOne Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone to content creators and audiophiles worldwide," noted Bell Wang, Product Manager at Savitech. "Its unprecedented combination of maximum-resolution recording combined with a highly portable, ruggedized design makes it a significant advancement that brings the very best audio capture capabilities to all kinds of content creation."

Bring the studio anywhere

GeekOne Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone empowers content creators to capture all the nuances and detail of real-life sound with a sampling rate of up to 24 bit/ 96 kHz and Hi-Res certification . Ideal for recording live performances, outdoor video creation, capturing gaming sessions, and music experiences, the Microphone balances audio capture from all directions using a built-in chip, effectively reducing background noise for crisp, clear quality.

In addition, creators can simultaneously record from two different sources with its dual-channel receiver and two transmitters , which also provides an immersive, 3D soundstage via a stereo effect and spatial perception in the recorded audio.

Perfect for outdoor, on-the-go content creation

By combining high storage and battery capacity, redundant synchronized backup recording, and protective features, GeekOne Dual-Channel Wireless Microphone delivers high portability and a ruggedized design that stays ready for any conditions - from rainy-day film shoots to muddy music festivals.

With an extensive 8GB of storage , the Microphone delivers high capacity and portability with up to 12 hours of local recording. Combined with long-lasting 9-hour battery life , it guarantees extended, efficient, and hassle-free use while on the go.

For added reliability and redundancy to ensure precious recordings are maintained, the Mic uses synchronized backup recording , which also adds greater options for post-production work and editing.

Designed to withstand the rigors of active use, the Mic comes with a lightweight, airtight, shockproof, and waterproof carrying case and the device itself is IPX4 certified, providing maximum protection for content creation in any environment.

About Savitech

As a champion of energy-efficient, high-performance audio, Savitech creates advanced audio solutions for all electronic devices - from wired to wireless and from Hi-Fi audio systems to mobile phones - providing top-quality, user-friendly, and individualized solutions for each audio application. To learn more, please visit:

SOURCE Savitech Corp.