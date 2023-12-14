Surgery Centers Affiliated With Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Among Only 27 Locations Recognized Nationally For Outstanding Quality Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers earn top national award from The Leapfrog Group

Two surgery centers affiliated with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are named Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers are two of only 27 locations selected nationally for the competitive award. The award is presented by The Leapfrog Group , a national watchdog organization widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality.

"To be recognized for excelling at safety and quality care during our patients' greatest time of need is the highest praise we could receive," said Gene Cashman, vice president and CEO of Affiliated Services at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare . "When our community members make the difficult decision to have surgery, we hope we can offer some peace of mind, knowing that they are receiving the best care in our region. We are so grateful for our physician partners and staff members who are the reason for this accolade."

The quality of patient care across many areas of ASC performance is considered in identifying award winners, including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention. The Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers are co-owned with other entities.

The Leapfrog Top ASC Award is modeled after the prestigious Leapfrog Top Hospital award, which every Methodist Le Bonheur adult hospital won straight As for a second time this fall. Children's hospitals are not included in the rankings.

