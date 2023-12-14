Neurodiagnostics Market Size To Grow By USD 4.04 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | Europe To Account For 36% Of Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurodiagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.04 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of

8.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by type (diagnostic and imaging solutions and in-vitro diagnostics), end-user (diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, hospitals and surgery centers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurodiagnostics Market 2024-2028

Europe

is estimated to

contribute

36%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is

North America.



In North America, the US

is primarily contributing to the market share of neurodiagnostics due to increasing capital expenditure for the treatment of patients with neurologic disorders like epilepsy and dementia as well as a growing demand for neurology devices.

Company Profile:

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., ANT Neuro, Bio Signal Group Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., ELMIKO BIOSIGNALS sp. z o.o., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Jordan NeuroScience, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifelines Neuro Company LLC, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., neurocare group AG, Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., QIAGEN NV, and Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers neurodiagnostics solutions focused on reducing the burden of neurological diseases through early detection and diagnosis.

Neurodiagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The

diagnostic and imaging solutions segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The key drivers of the segment's growth are high personal incomes, a growing uptake of diagnostic and treatment systems for neuropsychiatric diseases including brain tumors, and an increase in their prevalence.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018

to 2022"- Technavio

Neurodiagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:



Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders

Growing geriatric population Rising funding for neurology research

Rising funding for neurology research is the key factor driving market growth.

The growing

assistance for researchers by companies involved in the development and launch of novel advanced neurology diagnostics and device systems to provide enhanced and precise diagnostic results and treatment to patients having neurological disorders and other dementias, and cerebrovascular diseases is the key factor driving market growth.



Increasing focus on accurate neurological diagnostics is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

What are the key data covered in this neurodiagnostics market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

neurodiagnostics market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the neurodiagnostic market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market

across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neurodiagnostics market companies.

