First presented by Citizens Companies at COP27 in Egypt, Supercool Mobility Centers opened its second marketplace of 2023 at COP28, with Dubai-UAE following Puebla-Mexico as part of ambitious plans to expand to 60 centers worldwide by 2030.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2023

Dubai's Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) – the UAE's largest free-trade zone based in the Jumeirah Lake Towers district.

Supercool's Future Mobility Hub hailed as 'a COP28 initiative that has exceeded all expectations'

DMCC Executive chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem said "Supercool Mobility Centers are the ideal example of an integrated platform offering multiple layers of services in a central location, similar to our state-of-the-art DMCC Coffee Centre. The Future Mobility Hub at COP28 in DMCC's Uptown Tower offered the first real opportunity for the world's leading marine, aerospace and mobility stakeholders to gather and share their expertise in a single space. We look forward to collaborating further with Supercool Mobility Centers as we advance critical discussions on the future of mobility and sustainability."

Celebrated as 'a COP28 initiative that has exceeded all expectations' by Citizens Companies President Sergio De La Vega, Supercool Mobility Centers are crafted to expedite sustainable mobility on a global scale, functioning as welcoming global marketplaces for both buyers and sellers of electric and sustainable mobility solutions.

They also act as central hubs where industry players, governments, innovators, and investors can unite to co-create solution pathways, transforming ideas into tangible actions that positively impact citizens' lives and the future of our cities.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag utilized the center during COP28 to unveil a groundbreaking partnership between the new Extreme H series and F1 for the testing and development of hydrogen as a fuel source.

Agag expressed, "These initiatives are crucial, and Supercool has been our partner for a long time. Sergio De La Vega has been with us since the inception of our first championship, Formula E. It's essential to focus on real solutions. There are too many feel-good actions and too few change-inspiring actions, but the Supercool Future Mobility Hub is certainly one of those."

The Future Mobility Hub played a pivotal role in fostering learning, facilitating the exchange of ideas at COP28 and promoting partnerships among professionals as an educational platform for different layers in society with daily curated events featuring speakers from organizations such as Formula E, General Motors, the California Energy Commission, Hub Culture, Liverpool Football Club, the FIA, McLaren Racing, UIM E1 World Championship and many more serving people on foot to early adopters and advanced technology learners.

