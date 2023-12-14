(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of EHang Holdings Limited.



Shareholders who purchased shares of EH during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: January 20, 2022 to November 6, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) EHang had continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone had all abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 2, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EH during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 2, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

