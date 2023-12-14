(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall to remove Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls - Veggie Beef Lasagna and Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls - Veggie Chicken Pasta from all in-store and online retailers nationally. The recall is due to the possible presence of wood-like matter found in the products.

Baby Gourmet Foods is recalling the products listed below:

Brand name Common name Size Lot code(s) on food UPC Master case UPC Little Gourmet Veggie Beef Lasagna 130 gr BBD: 2024 FE 22

BBD: 2024 MR 06

BBD: 2024 SE 13 628619881027 80628619881023 Little Gourmet Veggie Chicken & Pasta 130 gr BBD: 2024 FE 21

BBD: 2024 MR 03

BBD: 2024 SE 12 628619881034 80628619881030

No other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by this recall and no incidents related to these products have been reported to date.





Since inception, Baby Gourmet has been committed to providing the best and cleanest food for families. This means going above and beyond what is required by regulation or legislation to test ingredients and products for safety. Baby Gourmet became the first baby food brand in Canada to earn the esteemed Clean Label Project Purity Award. Its products are tested for over 400 chemicals of concern such as heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers. ​

"The safety of infants and children is Baby Gourmet's top priority,” said Jen Carlson, co-founder of Baby Gourmet.“As a company founded for our own families, our commitment to quality is deeply personal. We want to emphasize our unwavering dedication to providing naturally healthy and clean food to support parents on their unique food journey with their little ones.”

Consumers who have purchased Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls - Veggie Beef Lasagna and Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls - Veggie Chicken Pasta should dispose of the product immediately or return to the location where they were purchased.

About Baby Gourmet:

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Baby Gourmet® is the first-to-market and leading pouched, privately held organic baby food company in Canada. Their range of products are available nationwide at all major food retailers. Founded in 2005 by sisters Jennifer Carlson and Jill Vos at the Calgary Farmer's Market, Baby Gourmet has grown to become the top organic baby food brand in Canada. Rooted in the belief that every parent should feel confident in nourishing their baby, the brand is a leader in innovation, quality, and taste. Committed to providing delicious, nutrient-dense, and safe food, Baby Gourmet sources only the finest organic ingredients to develop recipes. Their mission is to help babies develop a love for good food.

