NEWT Announces Expansion And Growth: Canadian Cloud-Based Business Phone And Communication Solutions Now Available Nationwide

"We believe that Canadian businesses require more choice and options from a company that understands their needs," says John Stix, Chief of Staff and Brand at Fibernetics.“Over the last fifteen years, we have enjoyed tremendous success in Ontario by ensuring our solutions are innovative, scalable, and reliable. We're excited to bring our great alternative to Canadian businesses nationwide."

NEWT in the Cloud is a cloud-based PBX connected to the customer's choice of a variety of hardware and softphone options. It has a flexible, work-from-anywhere design, and the management of the system is easy and secure. NEWT in the Cloud can leverage the customer's existing Internet connectivity, so it's cost-efficient, and the installation is quick and easy. NEWT in the Cloud is an ideal solution for a distributed workforce, but it can also service large enterprises and call centres with its custom Advanced Call Distribution solution.

Fibernetics developed and launched the NEWT business phone system over 15 years ago. As one of Fibernetics Corporation's brands, NEWT has the resources to develop their cloud and hybrid solutions in-house. NEWT's services run on the private Fibernetics national CLEC network, which provides a stable and secure foundation to power business voice services.

With in-house developmental control and the ability to deliver a complete end-to-end managed solution, NEWT can offer the best possible voice quality, system reliability, and technical support in the industry. Customers are supported 24/7 by NEWT's Canadian-based customer experience experts who, this year, collectively won the Canadian National Business Award for Customer Service Excellence.

Thousands of customers in over 20 industries across Ontario rely on NEWT for their business phone and internet connectivity. NEWT is known for their white-glove customer service, superior voice quality, and cost-cutting solutions.

"We are the national phone company, ISP, and PBX-platform development house all in one," says Stix. "This trifecta is unique in the marketplace and creates advantages over our competition regarding reliability, scalability, and the delivery of market-required features and innovations.”

"We believe in empowering our clients by adhering to our mandate of developing and delivering unique, proven solutions to pressing business communications challenges," says Tricia Snider, NEWT's Director of Business Development.“We're excited to provide more Canadian businesses with an alternative unlike any other on the market.”

To learn more about NEWT and get started with your cloud-based business phone solution, go to newt.

About Fibernetics

Fibernetics is a Canadian and federally regulated national communications company, proud to service Canadian businesses with its best-in-class multiple award-winning customer service and workplace culture. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Fibernetics goes "Beyond Telecom" by providing superior voice, data, and cloud telecommunications products and services at the fairest prices to the Canadian marketplace, with a singular focus on customer service in everything they do. Fibernetics has been a globally recognized leader in Canadian communications for almost two decades. Fibernetics has its own nationwide infrastructure that delivers a full range of innovative products, services, and communications solutions through its commercial division, NEWT, and its residential division, Worldline.

