Workers At Sephora Kamloops To Hold Strike Vote Ahead Of Christmas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at North America's only unionized Sephora are gearing up to hold a crucial strike vote on December 21 and 22, ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holiday shopping rush.



UFCW 1518, the union that represents these dedicated workers, has been in contract negotiations with the cosmetics giant for more than a year. They are seeking substantial wage increases and other workplace improvements, including better flexibility in scheduling, assurances for health benefits, store bonuses, and more.

The company, whose parent corporation has reportedly made more than $62 billion in revenue in 2023, has refused to offer reasonable wage rates for their highly skilled and specialized employees at the Kamloops store.

“It's the workers that help make this company profitable by creating a top-notch customer experience at Sephora all year round, and even more through the holidays," said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak. "We want to see their hard work recognized by Sephora and that comes in the form of better wages and improved working conditions. That is why our members in Kamloops are taking a strike vote. After a year of negotiations, our members are ready to fight for a deal that meets these very reasonable expectations.”

Last year, the workers at the Kamloops store forced a major policy change at Sephora Canada that required employees to remain unpaid for up to half an hour at the end of their shifts while waiting for bag checks. Following the advocacy of UFCW 1518 on behalf of the Kamloops workers, the company rescinded the policy not only at Kamloops but at all Sephora locations across Canada.

The strike vote is an opportunity for Sephora Kamloops workers to express their solidarity and fight for better working conditions at their location and in retail stores across the province.

UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 26,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, grocery, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

