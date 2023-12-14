Allen Hartman And The Hartman Group, Largest Stockholder Of Silver Star Properties, Announces Opposition To Company’S Consent Solicitation

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. (“Silver Star” or the“Company”) on November 29, 2023 filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, with respect to its solicitation of consents from stockholders purportedly in lieu of annual meeting for the 2023 fiscal year (the "Consent Solicitation"). The Company is seeking stockholder consent, among other things, to re-elect three incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the“Board”) and thereafter reduce the number of directors from four to three, thereby effectively removing Allen Hartman (“Hartman”) from the Board.



Hartman, former long-time CEO and a current director of the Company, and his affiliates (the“Hartman Group”), collectively, own approximately 13.2% of the Company's common stock, and is the Company's largest stockholder. In contrast, Silver Star's incumbent directors collectively own less than 0.25% of Silver Star's outstanding shares!

In furtherance of stockholder interests at large, Hartman wishes to announce that the Hartman Group objects strongly to the re-election of the incumbent directors, as well as the election process that they are running seemingly for their own benefit at the expense of the stockholders.

THE CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR DIRECTOR ELECTIONS PRESENTS A FALSE CHOICE

Silver Star's Board is presently composed of four directors, Jack I. Tompkins, Gerald W. Haddock and James S. Still, and Hartman. Tompkins, Haddock and Still (the“Entrenched Directors”) have taken steps to eliminate Hartman's influence by acting as the Executive Committee of the Board, which makes virtually all decisions for the Company. In fact, Hartman believes the Entrenched Directors are trying to block stockholders from having a choice in the future of Silver Star, and instead are taking actions as a result of which they will continue to run Silver Star and receive compensation. Are the Entrenched Directors afraid that if permitted the stockholders will vote them out of office?

Silver Star has not held an annual meeting of stockholders in a number of years. The Entrenched Directors have blocked all of Hartman's efforts to hold an annual meeting where stockholders could have a choice between re-electing the Entrenched Directors versus an alternative slate that has a different vision of the Company. This summer, Hartman reminded the Company of its obligations under law and its charter to hold an annual meeting for the purpose of electing directors and asked when one would be scheduled. Rather than schedule a meeting, the Board enacted a bylaw amendment in an attempt to avoid an annual meeting where stockholders would have a choice, and instead the bylaw amendment would permit directors to be elected by stockholder consent obtained through a consent solicitation. The Hartman Group believes the bylaw amendment was made in bad faith by the Entrenched Directors, is a blatant manipulation of the corporate machinery by them to remain in office, and violates Silver Star's charter and Maryland law. Hartman has been forced to resort to litigation, and has in fact sued the Company and the Entrenched Directors to declare the bylaw amendment invalid and to compel an annual meeting.

There is a crucial difference between an annual meeting and the type of consent solicitation in which Silver Star is engaged. Whereas directors are elected at an annual meeting of stockholders based on a plurality voting standard (assuming a quorum, whoever gets the most votes gets elected, even if not a majority of outstanding shares), in Silver Star's consent solicitation directors would be elected upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the voting power of the Company's common stock-a very high threshold that the Hartman Group believes is highly unlikely to be achieved. If no one receives the absolute majority, it is a failed election. But that result doesn't matter to the Entrenched Directors, because if the stockholders fail to vote to elect the Entrenched Directors, they will remain on the Board anyway as holdover directors and the status quo will remain unchanged and they will continue to receive their Board fees . The Hartman Group believes that the Entrenched Directors are trying to prevent Silver Star stockholders from exercising their rights as stockholders to choose board members at an annual meeting.

The Hartman Group believes that the Entrenched Directors are seeking to remain on the Board, and to deny the Company's stockholders the fundamental choice of whether to re-elect the Entrenched Directors or consider an alternative director slate with a different vision for the Company. This is concerning because this is a crucial time for the Company when stockholders need to be able to make important decisions about the Company's future, including whether the Company should be liquidated and capital returned to stockholders as required under the Company's charter.

As stockholders may be aware, the Company's charter requires the Company to begin the process of liquidating its assets and returning value to stockholders if, within 10 years of the termination of its initial public offering, the Board has not caused the Company's common stock to be listed or quoted for trading on an established securities exchange unless the Board has obtained the approval of a majority of the Company's stockholders to defer the liquidation or approve an alternate strategy. The 10-year period expired earlier this year without the requisite stockholder approval, yet the Company has not commenced liquidation-the Board has, rather, caused the Company to pursue an un-approved new strategy and ignored its obligation to start returning value to stockholders. Each day that the Board continues on this path, it continues to be in breach of its obligation to follow the Company's charter. Yet even now, the Hartman Group believes the Entrenched Directors are seeking to entrench themselves on the Board to continue down this path.

The Hartman Group believes the Entrenched Directors will do almost anything to remain in office. In addition to failing to hold an annual meeting and comply with the Company's charter and begin the wind-down, the Entrenched Directors are actively trying to block Hartman from contacting other stockholders regarding his concerns, in violation of Maryland law. Hartman submitted a valid request for a list of Silver Star's stockholders to which he is entitled under Maryland law. The Entrenched Directors have not complied with that request. This is a second matter that has forced Hartman to sue, and which is being addressed in the current litigation. Unfortunately, the Board has been successful for too long already in blocking Hartman's attempts to communicate with the Company's other stockholders in a meaningful manner about the need for change in the Company's Board composition. The Hartman Group believes that the Company's stockholders should know that Hartman has been trying to reach them to discuss this important issue, and that the Board has been shutting the door in his face, we believe due to the fear of what might happen if stockholders actually had a meaningful choice in director elections . We question why the Entrenched Directors are wasting Silver Star's assets defending litigation which could be settled by their complying with the Company's charter and/or Maryland law.

WARNINGS TO SILVER STAR STOCKHOLDERS

Hartman has a number of concerns about the Entrenched Directors, and the possibility of their remaining in office. Hartman has been put in a position where he must bring critical things to the attention of the Company's stockholders.

Hartman believes that the Entrenched Directors may be Motivated by Personal Financial Interests at the Expense of Stockholders