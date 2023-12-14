Blast Near Army Camp In Assam, No Causalties

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 14 (IANS) A blast took place near the Army camp in Assam's Jorhat town on Thursday, an official said, adding no casualties were, however, reported.

"The miscreants threw a hand-made bomb in a dustbin near the gate of the army camp in Jorhat. It exploded later," Defence PRO, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, told IANS. The sound of the explosion was heard at around 8 p.m. According to a district official, the incident happened in the Lichubari area of the town.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Pullock Mahanta and senior police officers rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Security has been tightened in the area and patrolling has been intensified across the town.

Earlier, the ULFA(I) claimed responsibility for the two recent blasts in Tinsukia and Sivasagar in an email message on Sunday.

After a grenade explosion on November 22 close to an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia, one person was taken into custody.

--IANS

