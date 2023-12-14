Grand Rapids, Michigan TMJ And Sleep Disorders: Merging Personalized Care And State-Of-The-Art Technology For Optimal Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) East Grand Rapids, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Grand Rapids, Michigan -

TMJ & Sleep Disorders of MI specializes in treating craniofacial pain and sleep-breathing-related disorders, ensuring patients can live pain-free and recover.





For many years, Temporomandibular Joint Disorders (TMJ disorders), Sleep Disorders (sleep apnea and snoring) and dental issues were viewed as unrelated conditions, but with the benefit of extensive studies, medical experts have recognized the intricate connection between oral health and sleep quality.

TMJ & Sleep Disorders of MI, the Grand Rapids, Michigan, TMJ and Sleep Disorders specialist, is an authority on TMJ and sleep apnea, resolving and providing relief to these conditions with proven treatments with a positive patient experience in mind.

Led by the father-daughter team of Drs. Jerry and Allyson Mulder, the office is equipped with the latest neuromuscular dental technology, providing treatment for TMJ and Sleep Apnea that has proven to give patients a more comfortable and faster experience while providing pain free living.

The duo has been treating and helping patients with their sleep and temporomandibular joint disorders for over 20 years and is aware there is an overwhelming number of people in need of treatment to reduce or eliminate craniofacial pain, headaches, and sleep problems. In fact, a recent study found that about 11–12 million adults in the United States suffer from pain in the region of the temporomandibular joint.

According to Dr. Allyson Mulder, the temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, is a pivotal hinge that connects the jaw to the skull. Its smooth functioning is crucial for various daily activities such as chewing, talking, and breathing. Disruptions in the normal functioning of the TMJ could lead to Temporomandibular Joint Disorders (TMD), a condition that encompasses a range of symptoms, including jaw pain, stiffness, and difficulty in opening or closing the mouth.

For more information, visit

Today, they have devoted their practice in Grand Rapids to helping those suffering from agonizing craniofacial pain, primary headaches and migraines, TMJ-related jaw pain, sleep problems, and more. Each year they consult with hundreds of TMJ and sleep Apnea sufferers.

“We help our TMJ and Sleep Apnea patients find relief for apathy, arthritic jaw, bruxism, chronic fatigue, cognitive decline, depression, difficulty concentrating, impotence, irritability, jaw clenching, jaw dysfunctions, jaw inflammation or swelling, jaw pain, jaw locking, jaw popping, jaw tension, loss of libido, lost sleep, loud snoring, memory problems, moodiness, myofascial pain or tension, neck pain, shoulder pain, swollen jaw, tension headaches, tooth pain, temporomandibular joint pain or inflammation, TMJ headaches, TMJ migraines and unexplained weight gain,” said Dr. Jerry Mulder. That's quite the long list of symptoms, but this is what TMJ and Sleep Disorders can produce.

Individuals suffering from jaw pain, clicking or popping of the jaw, head, facial, or neck pains, headaches, loud snoring, or tiredness after sleep can schedule a free virtual appointment by booking an appointment through its website.

As a pre-requisite to visiting the Grand Rapids office, a Free 15-minute Zoom consultation with Dr. Mulder will provide them with answers to their concerns and offer solution options.

Doctors at TMJ and Sleep Disorders of MI are highly qualified medical professionals with the expertise and experience to diagnose and treat TMJ disorders. They focus on the alignment of the bite and jaw, two key components to alleviating stress on the temporomandibular joints.

Dr. Jerry Mulder and Dr. Allyson Mulder are both experts in diagnosing and treating TMJ disorder and can evaluate a patient's condition to determine if Temporomandibular disorders(TMD) are the source of their pain. TMDs are a group of more than 30 conditions that cause pain and dysfunction in the jaw joint and muscles that control jaw movement. The main method of treating TMD is to determine the ideal alignment of the jaw and to resolve it with non-surgical solutions.

Following the evaluation, patients will be prescribed an individualized treatment program that may include customized oral appliances, tooth reshaping, restorative dentistry, and using the latest cutting equipment, such as the Itero Scanner.

TMJ & Sleep Disorders of MI specializes in treating unique ailments such as TMJ/TMD and sleep apnea while maximizing patient comfort and convenience. As part of the commitment to providing the highest level of care, they also strive to maintain state-of-the-art technology and tools at its office in Grand Rapids.

About the Company:

The TMJ and Sleep Disorders of MI office strives to provide patients with the very best service and treatment technology for TMJ and Sleep Apnea while ensuring a comfortable experience. Led by the father-daughter team of Dr. Jerry Mulder and Dr. Allyson Mulder, the professionals at the office are highly trained in the field and have completed extensive advanced post-graduate training over their years of service, setting TMJ and Sleep Disorders of MI apart from others.

###

For more information about TMJ & Sleep Disorders of MI, contact the company here:

TMJ & Sleep Disorders of MI

Dr. Jerry Mulder

1-616-207-0372

...

1000 E Paris Ave SE Suite 215, Grand Rapids, MI 49546



CONTACT: Dr. Jerry Mulder