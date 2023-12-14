(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dec 14th 2023

Guidance adjustment of turnover 2023

Due to many projected deliveries postponed to Q1 and Q2 2024, Photocat has today revised its turnover guidance from 17-18,5mio DKK to 14-15mio DKK.

The Guidance for EBITDA is maintained at 0-0,5 mio DKK positive.

CEO Michael Humle says;

Despite high activity with both new and existing clients, we have seen a strong focus on inventory management up to the new year from many partners, and a few new projects where the startup is postponed to early 2024.

Although we had hoped to make record sales this year, we are pleased to maintain a positive EBITDA, despite the lower forecast for sales. We have reduced cost in the second half and will have full effect on the cost side from Q1 2024.

We continue to see good interest in our products, and latest this was confirmed at our partners exhibition at COP28in Dubai.

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 19:10 on December 14th 2023.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC ́s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ... .

