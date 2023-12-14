Grand Rapids Cosmetic Dentist Offers Award-Winning Cosmetic Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Rapids, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Rapids, Michigan -

For over 75 years and four generations, the Mulder family of dentists has been creating a lifetime of beautiful smiles for dental patients. Dr. Allyson Mulder and Jerry Mulder invite the patients to be part of the Smile Design family of happy patients.

A Life of Smiles and Dr. Allyson Mulder are pleased to announce that the award-winning Grand Rapids cosmetic dentist services are available in Grand Rapids, MI, and the surrounding area. Dr. Jerry Mulder and Dr. Allyson Mulder offer a free consultation with the Smile Design Experts and Occlusal Guard. The free device has a $1,200 value and is included only upon completion of treatment. For those Grand Rapids area patients who want dentists focused on comfort and the use of advanced dental techniques, A Life of Smiles is the right spot. The teeth whitening, veneers, dental implant services, and patient amenities make the Michigan dental practice quite unique.

Their award-winning cosmetic services include dental implants, gum contouring, invisible braces (Invisalign), complete mouth reconstruction dentistry, metal-free fillings, single-appointment Cerec Crowns, porcelain veneers, sedation dentistry, and smile makeovers. Some of the reasons why patients should invest in their smile include increasing confidence and positivity, looking younger, improving appearance, getting ahead, mood elevation, longer life, decreasing tension, making connections, and spreading kindness. By smiling, patients can feel better about life, make better decisions, and change decision capabilities. Simply smiling allows patients to appear younger than others.

Additional details are available at

More than six of every ten people believe that smiling improves one's looks. Smiling regularly has been proven to increase the likelihood of a promotion, make individuals more approachable, and help them feel more confident. Smiling is a natural antidepressant that causes serotonin and dopamine to be released naturally. According to a 2010 study, smiling genuinely is linked to living longer. Smiling can decrease stress. Individuals can create a great first impression by smiling at others in the right situations. Sharing a smile can help elevate another's mood.

At the dental office of Dr. Jerry Mulder Jr. and Dr. Allyson Mulder, personal care is the rule, not the exception. For teeth whitening, veneers, and dental implant procedures, the professional team uses only the best dental technology to continue providing patients and their families with healthy teeth and gums. Doctors Jerry and Allyson Mulder and their team stay current on the latest dental advancements and devote a large portion of their time to continuing dental education and ongoing training in order to offer the best patient experience.

At A Life of Smiles (Grand Rapids), their team of dentists prides themselves in offering state-of-the-art dental technologies to provide the best care possible. An innovative Itero Scanner was added to speed up making impressions for orthotics, and the patients love it's ease of use. The field of dentistry is constantly evolving, and as you can see, A Life of Smiles always strives to stay current with today's technology.

In addition to cosmetic dental procedures, the dentists offer reconstructive dentistry, sedation dentistry, neuromuscular dentistry, and TMJ treatment. Patients struggling with sleep apnea and snoring can find the latest techniques and treatments to address the issues. In the case of TMJ and sleep apnea, correcting the problems improves the teeth and jaw and the patients' overall health, thanks to more restful sleep.

The dental team believes in making the patient experience as enjoyable and relaxing as possible. A few special touches make all the difference here, and the team always prioritizes things that help patients feel calm and relaxed. These include NetFlix movies, relaxing music, a chair massager, a soothing eye mask, refreshments, blankets, warm face towels, sedation dentistry, toys, games, books, and other activities for little patients.

About the Company:

A Life of Smiles offers state-of-the-art methods and technology to help patients achieve a beautiful smile for a lifetime. The comfort of the patients is a top priority. The dental team has been serving the Grand Rapids community for over 75 years.

###

For more information about A Life of Smiles, contact the company here:

A Life of Smiles

Dr. Allyson Mulder

1 (616) 205-9958

...

515 Michigan St NE STE 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



CONTACT: Dr. Allyson Mulder