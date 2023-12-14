(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Roblox Corporation.



CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Class A common stock between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox's bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox's planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company's bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the class period.

DEADLINE: January 26, 2024

