Hermitage Kitchen Galley Announces New Ownership And Showroom To Open In Early 2024

Sisters bring new ownership to Hermitage Kitchen Gallery for an exciting new chapter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hermitage Kitchen Gallery (HKG), a Nashville favorite in the interior design industry since 1944, is excited to announce that it is under new ownership.Hermitage Kitchen Gallery, formerly a division of Hermitage Lighting Gallery, was purchased by sisters Terri Sears and Trisha Galbreath in January 2023. Sears has over 20 years of experience designing kitchens and bathrooms and now serves as the Co-Owner and Principal Designer of the firm. Galbreath brings over 30 years of financial acumen and serves as the Co-Owner and CFO.Together, they are leading the company and their award-winning team into an exciting new chapter, while continuing a tradition of integrity and quality service. In fact, in addition to the new ownership, the company is pleased to welcome esteemed designer Howard Lund to its team. With an impressive track record in Modern Design, Howard brings a European design aesthetic and rich experience to the Nashville community. His unique blend of creativity and functionality promises to elevate Hermitage Kitchen Gallery's offerings to new heights.Currently operating out of a temporary space, Hermitage Kitchen Gallery is working on the construction of a state-of-the-art showroom in the vibrant Nashville Design District. Anticipated to open its doors in early 2024, the new showroom will showcase the company's commitment to design excellence, innovation, and unparalleled customer service.“Our mission is to build upon the legacy of exceptional design and customer satisfaction that the company is known for and Terri has helped to build over the last 10 years as Principal Designer,” Galbreath said."We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as the new owners of Hermitage Kitchen Gallery. With our talented team and new showroom, we are confident that we will deliver even more value and inspiration to our clients than ever before.”Hermitage Kitchen Gallery's dedication to transforming kitchens and bathrooms into functional works of art remains unwavering. As the company embraces its new ownership and prepares to unveil its cutting-edge showroom, clients can look forward to an even more enriching and inspiring remodeling experience.About Hermitage Kitchen GalleryHermitage Kitchen Gallery is Nashville's premier full-service kitchen and bathroom design firm. Built on integrity and customer service, it serves to provide the best in design and creativity for every project. Currently in a temporary space, Hermitage will open a new state-of-the-art showroom in downtown Nashville in 2024. For more information about Hermitage Kitchen Gallery, its mission, and team, please visit .

