.Simstechnology To Unveil Future Of Personal Safety Wearables During CES 2024

The .simstechnology device uses patented technology to sense a human threat from behind.

The .simstechnology device is lightweight making it perfect for multiple outdoor activities, whether that's going for a run, snowshoeing in a park, or walking across campus.

Patented technology alerts users to potential danger from behind; invented after founder experienced assault at a juvenile detention center

- Sean Siembab, .simstechnology's FounderWARREN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- .simstechnology , a Rhode Island-based startup looking to provide people added protection and peace of mind, is beyond excited to announce it has been invited to be an exhibitor at the prestigious CES 2024 in Las Vegas next month.The .simstechnology wearable - a patented device that alerts the wearer when it senses a potential human threat approaching from behind - will be located at Booth #61055 in Hall G of the Venetian Expo and will be among the 1,000+ startups featured within Eureka Park - an area designated for some of the world's most promising tech pioneers.CES - which runs January 9-12, 2024 - is expected to attract more than 130,000 attendees and 3,500+ exhibitors. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the event's producer, a prominent theme throughout CES 2024 will be the vital connection between technology and human security - which is also at the core of .simstechnology's mission.“The CTA recently deemed technology a pillar for human security, and we couldn't agree more. Our device is wearable safety and we're truly humbled that we will have the opportunity to share this patented technology with the most influential names in the industry at the largest, most powerful tech event in the world,” said Sean Siembab, .simstechnology's founder.Siembab, the inventor and owner of the .sims patented technology, came up with the idea after being hit from behind not once, but twice. The first happened while he was serving as a juvenile correctional officer. He was assaulted from behind, suffering a traumatic brain injury. Then, while recovering from that incident, he was blindsided again. This time he was walking on a bike path and a cyclist ran into him from behind.“I didn't see him or hear him, nor did I have time to react. That's when the idea hit me...literally,” Siembab said.“There are wearable cameras on the market that capture incidents. But, since they don't warn people in real-time, they can only record an incident - not help prevent it. That's where the .simstechnology device is different. While eliminating a would-be attacker's element of surprise, our device also gives the wearer a greater awareness of their surroundings, allowing them to be more confident while participating in outdoor activities - whether that's going for a run, snowshoeing in a park, or walking across campus.”Positioned on the wearer's back, the device's high-frame-rate, light-sensitive camera continuously takes numerous photos each second. When the device's AI chip detects a person approaching, it alerts the user via a connected smartwatch or smartphone. The user can then clear the alert or - if they deem the approaching person to be a threat - they can touch SOS on screen to notify their emergency contacts and share their location. Images are automatically sent to the cloud and stored for 90 days if they need to be retrieved.The .simstechnology device is expected to hit the market sometime in 2024 and will retail for $199. The annual subscription to the .sims cloud - which is just $79 - will be waived for those making pre-orders.DOWNLOAD PHOTOS ))About CES:CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 9-12, 2024. Learn more at CES and follow CES on social.About .simstechnologyThe mission at .simstechnology is to create a world where people are empowered to enjoy their outdoor activities without fear. Our patented, personal safety wearable alerts you to a human approaching from behind, giving you time to react to a potential threat and to alert emergency contacts. It has many applications. Never Look Back!

