US-Based Road Safety Company Promotes Woman Leader In Male-Dominated Industry

- Heather AbbsSTRONGSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B&K Enterprises started as a woman-owned flagging company in Pennsylvania in 1987. Now, more than 35 years later, it is continuing the legacy of being women-led as the highway construction company promotes Heather Abbs to general manager.“I look at Heather as someone who wants to continually learn, grow, and expand. She is a great leader, very concerned about her people and always looking at ways to help them develop. She never makes it about her, she always puts her employees first and I think that's a really good quality to have in a leader,” explains Forrest Schultz, president of B&K Enterprises.B&K Enterprises specializes in developing critical safety infrastructure. A division of RSG International, a global leader in road safety, B&K joins a long list of woman-led divisions within the organization.“I think what Heather proves is that women can step into these leadership roles, she leads by example, and I hope other women see there's also space for them in the ever-evolving construction and road-building industries,” adds Lisa Laronde, president of RSG International, B&K Enterprises' Canada-based parent company.Abbs joined the company nearly 12 years ago and focused much of her energy on establishing health and safety policies. She took on human resources before being promoted to director of operations in 2015. Since stepping into that role, Abbs has implemented a diversity, equity, and inclusion framework within the organization as she works to foster psychologically safe work environments and strives to meet the needs of partners and customers.“It's with deep gratitude and humility that I step into the role of general manager. I'm incredibly honored to represent not just myself but also the remarkable women in our industry who continually break barriers and redefine success.As an advocate for women in construction, in particular leadership roles, Abbs has hired multiple woman managers since taking on her previous role, including a project manager, production manager, contract manager, and foreman.“I truly believe you're only as good as the people you bring up with you and I have worked hard to ensure more women are given opportunities because there is room for all of us,” explains Abbs.“I'm eager to lead with a collaborative spirit, recognizing that our collective efforts will shape a more inclusive and dynamic future for our company and the construction industry.”RSG International's North American executive leadership team is 67 percent women as the organization strives to create opportunities for women, people of color, those living with disabilities, and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.About RSG InternationalRSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.

