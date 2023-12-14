Transformation Insights Unveils The Kinetic Marketplace: The First Digital Superstore For Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transformation Insights Launches Kinetic Marketplace: Pioneering the Future of Change with KTA Technology

- CEO, Nathan GampelEDISON, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES , December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- - Transformation Insights, a global artificial intelligence and change technology company, announced the launch of the Kinetic Marketplace today. This platform utilizes patented Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA) technology to provide businesses, change professionals, and technologies a central hub for accessing the reliable data, people, and processes they need to win at change.The Kinetic Marketplace leverages KTA's patented technology to establish unprecedented social networks tailored for businesses and work environments. KTA's unique technology offers a unified view of work, irrespective of the system where the data resides. With the application of KTA's patented RTDC neural network technology, the Kinetic Marketplace is an inclusive platform for Clients, Agents, and Partners to collaborate seamlessly during change initiatives.KTA is the first technology to seamlessly integrate prompt-based and prompt-less artificial intelligence data intake/output. Its impact is evident in diverse industries, including Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, Biomedicine, Media, and Aerospace. KTA empowers organizations to develop their distinctive language of change and use it to consistently realize the value of investments in change.For more information, please visit:About Transformation Insight:Transformation Insight is committed to leveraging patented technology to empower users to navigate change successfully. With a focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that unlock the Human Element, Transformation Insights enables individuals, systems, and organizations to thrive in the face of change.About KTA:In over five years of in-market use, the Kinetic Transformation Accelerator (KTA) has been scientifically developed to assist users in generating what is known as Transformation Arbitrage-an outsized return on investment in change. KTA's Kinetic Work Energy conversion engine derives data energy through natural workflows. Coupled with a patented data intake and output engine, KTA empowers teams to generate potent motion, propelling the momentum of any program.

