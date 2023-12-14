Dr. John Degarmo, Internationally Renowned Leadership And Learning Expert, Joins Presidential Consultants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Kami AndersonCLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presidential Consultants LLC, Ohio's most trusted Human Services training firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. John DeGarmo to their team as Senior Trainer & Executive Consultant. A global authority in leadership and learning development, Dr. John brings his expertise, passion, and transformative approach to Presidential Consultants, elevating their ability to create positive change in the social services, education and healthcare sectors.Dr. John DeGarmo is not only an acclaimed international consultant to schools, legal firms, and government agencies, but also an empowering and transformational keynote speaker and trainer. His insights and dedication have earned him the prestigious Good Morning America Ultimate Hero Award for his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and families.With features on major news networks such as CNN, NBC, FOX, CBS, and PBS stations nationwide, Dr. John's influence has reached a broad audience. A thought leader in the field of leadership and child development, his impactful 2019 TEDx talk has been viewed and shared by millions across the world."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. John to our Presidential Consultants family," said Dr. Kami Anderson, Director of Learning Design. "His exceptional talent, global reputation, and dedication to improving the lives of children align perfectly with our mission to empower helping professionals and create a positive and lasting impact. With Dr. John's addition, we are even more excited about out ability to take our learning development programs to new heights, while ensuring that our clients continue to receive unparalleled expertise and transformative learning experiences."Presidential Consultants LLC has been at the forefront of Human Services training for 22 years . As Ohio's leading provider of customized training, development, and coaching solutions for helping professionals, Presidential Consultants specializes in empowering leaders to navigate challenges and drive positive change in diverse environments. Their evidence-based, science-backed, and trauma-informed approach ensures that their clients receive the most comprehensive and effective solutions to meet their unique needs.With a long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality programs, Presidential Consultants serves over 16,000 participants annually. Their focus on leadership, diversity, workplace wellness, and safety has enabled countless individuals and organizations to thrive and make a meaningful difference in their communities.

