TRA Tocklai And Boomitra Partner To Transform Tea Farming In Eastern India With Regenerative Agriculture

TRA Tocklai Women Tea Growers

The partnership will introduce improved agriculture practices and offer carbon finance to 1,100 sector tea gardens and more than 200,000 small tea growers

- Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, BoomitraSAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Boomitra , a leading soil carbon marketplace and 2023 Earthshot Prize winner , has entered into an exclusive partnership with The Tea Research Association, globally recognized as TRA Tocklai , to revolutionize the tea industry in India. This landmark agreement aims to introduce regenerative agriculture practices and offer carbon finance to the 1,100 plus organized sector tea gardens under TRA Tocklai and more than 200,000 small tea growers associated with TRA Tocklai, thereby fostering sustainable development in the Indian tea sector.About Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai)Established as the oldest and largest tea research institute worldwide, TRA Tocklai plays a pivotal role in addressing the research and development needs of the Indian tea industry. With a primary focus on enhancing overall productivity and quality, TRA Tocklai is renowned for its groundbreaking research and innovative extension services. The institute oversees 1,100 large tea estates and supports over 200,000 small tea growers through its ten advisory branches.About the Exclusive PartnershipThe collaboration between TRA Tocklai and Boomitra signifies a major stride towards sustainable tea cultivation. Boomitra will leverage its expertise to assist TRA growers in adopting regenerative agriculture practices. This initiative is designed to enhance productivity, promote soil health, and contribute to carbon sequestration.In addition to promoting regenerative agriculture guidance, Boomitra will enable tea growers associated with TRA to generate income through the sale of carbon credits. This innovative approach aligns with the global movement towards sustainable agriculture and provides a unique economic incentive for tea farmers to contribute to environmental conservation."We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed Tea Research Association to bring regenerative agriculture practices and carbon finance to tea growers in India. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and supporting farmers in mitigating climate change," said Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra.Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of the Tea Research Association said, "The exclusive agreement with Boomitra marks a significant milestone for TRA Tocklai and the tea industry at large. By integrating regenerative agriculture and carbon finance into our practices, we aim to create a more resilient and sustainable future for our tea growers."The partnership underscores TRA and Boomitra's joint commitment to environmental sustainability, economic empowerment for tea growers, and the advancement of regenerative agriculture practices in India.About Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai)Tea Research Association popularly known as TRA Tocklai is the oldest & largest tea R&D organisation globally, being set up in 1911. TRA Tocklai is largely instrumental in making tea industry commercially viable in India with a contribution of over 200 tea cultivars, seed stocks, agronomic practices, tea manufacturing practices with the invention of CTC and rotorvane. For more information visit .About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon marketplace powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra's projects benefit over 150,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.

