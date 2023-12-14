Loeb Equipment To Auction Metropolitan Brewing's Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Late model, high-quality brewery equipment used by a legendary Chicago brewer to be auctioned in January 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Equipment, a leader in the global equipment and auction space, operating since 1880, will be conducting the auction of Metropolitan Brewing in mid-January 2024. The bankruptcy court has entrusted Loeb with the sale of assets from Metropolitan, an industry staple in German Lager brewing for the last fifteen years.

Loeb to Auction Legendary Metropolitan Brewery in Chicago in January 2024

Continue Reading

Metropolitan Brewing, a company founded by husband-and-wife team Doug and Tracy Hurst and located at 3057 N. Rockwell Street in Chicago, has filed for bankruptcy protection, and will be closing after fifteen years of business. Metropolitan specialized and only brewed lagers in typical German fashion.

"Loeb is proud to offer its expertise in helping a legendary Chicago brewery navigate its bankruptcy and monetize its assets," said Howard Newman, President of Loeb. "Loeb has deep experience in the auction and liquidation of brewery equipment, and we will use this expertise to conduct an auction fit for the legend that Metropolitan has been over the years."

The existing equipment at Metropolitan's infamous 20,000-square-foot location overlooking the Chicago River is of outstanding quality and condition and made by well-respected OEMs. Most units were manufactured between 2015 and the present and will be highly sought after when released to the marketplace.

For more information about the auction, visit Loeb's website or call 773-548-4131 . You can also register for the auction directly here .

About Loeb:

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at

Press Release Contact:

Eric Schwartz

[email protected]

773-548-4131

SOURCE Loeb