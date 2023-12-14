UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND SYNCOPY ANNOUNCE OPPENHEIMER LIVE IN CONCERT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A LIVE-TO-FILM CONCERT EXPERIENCE OF CHRISTOPHER NOLAN'S GLOBAL CINEMATIC PHENOMENON

FEATURING A 53-PIECE ORCHESTRA PERFORMING THE FILM'S

GRAMMY- and GOLDEN GLOBE-NOMINATED SCORE LIVE



UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OPPENHEIMER'S ACADEMY AWARD ® -WINNING COMPOSER LUDWIG GÖRANSSON CONDUCTED BY ANTHONY PARNTHER

AT 7 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2024 AT THE HISTORIC ROYCE HALL THEATER ON THE UCLA CAMPUS IN WESTWOOD

TICKETS ON-SALE NOW VIA ROYCE HALL

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and

Syncopy today announced Oppenheimer: Live in Concert, a live-to-film concert experience featuring a 53-piece orchestra under the direction of the film's Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, conducted by Anthony Parnther. The orchestral event for writer-director Christopher Nolan's staggering global cinematic phenomenon, which has earned almost $1 billion worldwide, will take place on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the historic Royce Hall theater on the Westwood campus of UCLA in Los Angeles.

The Oppenheimer: Live in Concert event will include a special introduction by Oppenheimer writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan, whose films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight trilogy, have amassed more than $6 billion worldwide and have been awarded 11 Oscars® and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations.

Oppenheimer has been nominated for 13 Critics Choice Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards, including for Picture, Director, and Original Score.

Since the theatrical release of Oppenheimer on July 21, composer Ludwig Göransson's instrumental theme from the film, "Can You Hear the Music," has shattered streaming records, earning nearly 1.7 billion views on TikTok and has been streamed more than 60 million times across all digital streaming platforms (DSPs). Since the film's release, the Oppenheimer soundtrack has become the top catalog-selling album for Universal Pictures' entire catalog, with a jaw-dropping 175 million streams across all DSPs as of December 8. In November 2023, the film's music earned three Grammy nominations, for best score soundtrack for visual media, best instrumental composition and best arrangement of an instrumental or a cappella track.

Over the course of his career, Göransson has earned an Academy Award® for his music for 2018's score for Black Panther and an Oscar® nomination for the original song "Lift Me Up" from 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He has earned three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Childish Gambino's hit "This is America." Göransson has also been awarded two Emmys for his music for the series The Mandalorian. His film credits include the scores for the Creed films and Nolan's acclaimed film, Tenet.

Anthony Parnther, who served as conductor for the recording of the Oppenheimer film score, is the music director of the San Bernadino Symphony Orchestra and boasts a versatile career spanning symphonic, opera, film scores and popular music. With an international reputation, he has showcased his conducting prowess with renowned orchestras for major film and television productions, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Nope.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's record-shattering epic thriller, propels audiences into the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. With America locked in a devastating war, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer becomes the central figure in a pulse-pounding race against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, the film is produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Nolan. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Oscar®

winner Matt Damon, Oscar® nominee Robert Downey, Jr., Academy Award®

nominee Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Oscar® winner Casey Affleck, Oscar®

winner Rami Malek and Oscar®

winning filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PDT and the concert begins at 7 p.m. PDT. Tickets are $13 and are available now at roycehall . Attendees are advised that no food or beverages are permitted inside the theater, but light concessions will be available for purchase at the doors beginning at 6 p.m. PDT and during intermission at 9 p.m. PDT.

Built in 1929 by architect David Allison, UCLA's Royce Hall is modeled after Milan's Basilica di Sant'Ambrogio, constructed in the tenth and eleventh centuries. A symbol of both intellectual and artistic excellence, Royce Hall functions not only as a monument to Los Angeles' rich cultural past, but also as a portal to the future.

The extraordinary history of performing arts presentation in Royce Hall is rooted in the late 1930s, when George

Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Arnold Schoenberg and Jimmy Dorsey's Band all performed in Royce Hall. Since then, the list of illustrious artists who have graced Royce Hall's stage reads like a Who's Who of performing arts in the 20th and 21st centuries, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic, Twyla Tharp, Frank Zappa, Mikhail Baryshnikov, The Philip Glass Ensemble and Meredith Monk to name a few.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

