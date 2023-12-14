Hera Hub Irvine Brings In New Partner And Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hera Hub , the coworking space and business accelerator, today announced it has a new partner and Community Director, Lisa LaCorte . The coworking space opened shortly before COVID and has reopened under new ownership.

Lisa utilizes her extensive experience to assist clients across diverse industries in achieving their revenue and growth objectives. Holding a certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Master's in Teaching, she combines data-driven and creative approaches to deliver compelling digital solutions.

Lisa's professional journey includes leadership roles in prominent companies like Sony, Arbonne, and Synchrony, where she successfully created and managed teams. Additionally, she has collaborated with start-ups and small businesses, providing strategic plans and executing initiatives in web development, UX design, marketing automation, analytics, reporting, and test marketing.

Hera Hub has a demonstrated track record of building and scaling a community where members can gain confidence they need to launch and a strong network to support their growth. Hera Hub programming has been developed, tested, and adapted over eleven years to support over 13,000 entrepreneurs. The coworking veteran also hosts year-round virtual business accelerator programs for both launch phase and growth phase businesses - . The company has partnered with organizations like Bank of America, the Women's Business Center, the Small Business Development Center, and the National Community Reinvestment Fund to give entrepreneurs no cost or low-cost access to a variety of business building programs.

The space is thoughtfully curated to promote productivity

and hosts daily business building workshops, events, and coworking. Memberships range from $99-$399

depending on the access level. There are also private offices available.



Felena Hanson, Hera Hub Founder said, "I'm thrilled to have Lisa join the Hera Hub management team. This will help us achieve our mission to support more entrepreneurs in building successful and impactful companies. Irvine is a dynamic city with so many smart and talented leaders, we are excited to be a part of this ecosystem."



Lisa LaCorte said "Running Hera Hub Irvine is not just a responsibility, but a daily privilege to cultivate an environment where innovation meets community, and success has a home."

