(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Cells and Modules - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market to Reach $279.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Solar Cells and Modules estimated at US$150.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a

CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Thin Film, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$51.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Crystalline Silicon segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This comprehensive report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the renewable energy sector, with a specific focus on solar energy. It examines how the pandemic has heightened global interest in renewable energy and underscores the sector's resilience. Additionally, the report delves into the challenges posed by supply disruptions from China, a major player in the renewable energy supply chain.

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the components that make up solar cells, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of their composition. It also categorizes various types of solar cells and modules, shedding light on their unique features and applications. Furthermore, the report includes a comparative analysis of the efficiency of commercial photovoltaic (PV) technologies, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions about technology adoption.

The competitive landscape of the solar energy market is explored through a percentage market share breakdown of production for both solar cells and PV modules in 2022. It also assesses the competitive market presence of key players worldwide, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5%

CAGR

In terms of market prospects, the report predicts a dominant role for crystalline silicon cells and highlights the significant growth driven by China and the Asia-Pacific region. It provides insights into the historical production of solar PV modules and breaks down production by country.

The Solar Cells and Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a

CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



As Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Energy Mix, Solar Power Capacity Growth to Fuel Demand for Solar Cells and Modules

Top Countries Worldwide by Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) for 2021

Top Countries Worldwide by Cumulative Solar PV Installed Capacity in GW (2021)

Solar Net PV Capacity Addition Breakdown (in %) by Application: 2021

Strong Growth in Solar PV Market to Present Opportunities for Cells and Modules

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Environment for Solar Power Generation, Driving Wider Demand for Solar Cells & Modules

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (in Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy Sources Amidst Rising Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage Bodes Well for the Market

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of Total Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24

Long-term Penetration of Distributed Generation to Impact Utilities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations by Type for 2021

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Opportunities in Solar Cells & Modules Market

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Technology: Poised for Strong Long-term Growth

A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films

CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth

CIGS: An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity

Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in Thin Films Market

Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention

BIPV: The New Age 'Building Envelope Material' and 'Power Generator' to Boost Market Prospects

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

Floating Solar Panels Technology: Highly Efficient than Land Based Solar Plants

World Floating Solar Panels Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Stationary, and Tracking for 2021 & 2027

Asian Countries Suited for Floating Solar Panels

Perovskite Solar Technology Holds Potential to Transform Future of Solar PV

n-Type Modules and TOPCon Set to Gain Momentum

CaTiO3 Solar Cells: A Panacea for Urban Solar Projects?

Innovations in Solar Cell Technologies to Transform Market

Technology Developments Support Growth of Solar Power Market

Select Innovations in Solar Cells and Modules Market

Research Developments in Solar Technology Drive Growth

Solar Panel Efficiency: An Important Parameter

Solar Panel Recycling Market Poised for Growth

Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Solar Industry Challenges: Implications for Solar Cells and Modules Market

Environmental Challenges of Solar Power, Cells and Modules

Solar Market Supply Chain Issues Local Manufacturing of Solar Modules to Save Costs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 228 Featured)



Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

BYD Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

CESI SpA

AVANCIS GmbH

Atecom Technology Co., Ltd.

Chint Group

AZUR Space Solar Power GmbH

BiPVco

BSQ Solar SL

Daqo Group Co., Ltd.

AmberWave Inc

DASOL Choshu Industry Company Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: g

SOURCE Research and Markets