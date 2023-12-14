International Touring Artist Pamela Mcneill Joins Prestigious Roster Of Music Legends In Minnesota Music Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo credit Jessica Hegland Photography

Photo credit Johnny Stanton

"Give Back My Love" Single Art

Photo credit Heidi Bargmann

AC/Rock Balladeer McNeill Wraps Up Her Most Successful Year Yet

NEW ULM, MINN. , UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pamela McNeill, the internationally acclaimed, profuse songwriter and performer, is set to be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2024. The induction ceremony will take place on April 19, 2024, at the New Ulm Conference Center in New Ulm, Minn., followed by the 2024 Inductee Showcase at the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame Museum on April 20.McNeill joins an elite club which includes the likes of Bob Dylan, Judy Garland, Prince, The Replacements, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Soul Asylum, Michael Johnson and many more legendary music stars.Pamela reflects on her latest accolade with emotion,“I'm overwhelmed with so many wonderful emotions and I cannot thank the MMHOF Board of Directors enough for bestowing such an honor upon me. Being a musician was the only thing I ever wanted to do. To be included in this rich list of artists and musicians is truly a dream come true.“With a musical journey marked by her unwavering commitment to storytelling through music, Pamela's skill has leveraged her internationally. She has graced the stage at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, Cali., The Royal Albert Hall in England and The Tokyo Dome in Japan. Pamela also enthralled audiences when playing in the round at the historic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn., a location which has seen the likes of Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and more.With seven full-length studio albums, McNeill has left an indelible mark on the music industry with over 900,000 Spotify streams to date. Her songwriting prowess extends beyond her own artistry, having collaborated with renowned artists such as Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni, Buffy Lawson, and has toured with pop star Rick Astley. Notably, she has co-written songs alongside esteemed songwriters like Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd, further solidifying her influence within the music community.The Minnesota Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will honor McNeill and other distinguished inductees. The event will highlight the extensive careers of the inductees through captivating videos and live performances. Attendees at the April 20 Inductee Showcase will have the opportunity to explore McNeill's life history through memorabilia and photographs, alongside exhibits featuring prior years' inductees. This honor stands as a testament to Pamela's enduring legacy and significant contributions to the world of music."Give Back My Love," Pamela's recent single, showcases her Adult Contemporary Rock sound, transporting listeners to the open road to cruise the freeway with Pamela, joining her in reclaiming happiness and creating closure for love lost. Pamela's latest holiday EP, "Come December," further exemplifies her versatility and artistry, offering a poignant blend of hope and sentimentality. McNeill regularly appears at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, where she is currently a part of the thrilling holiday showing of the "Rock and Roll Xmas Spectacular".Since its inception in 1989, the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame has celebrated the achievements of 216 individuals and organizations, acknowledging their profound impact on Minnesota's musical heritage and contribution to the state's national impact.The Induction and Awards ceremony starts at 5pm on April 19. Banquet tickets are $50 for members and $55 non-members, including dinner and program. On April 20, the showcase will be from 10am to 2pm with free admission. For those eager to join this celebration, banquet tickets and further information are available through the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. Contact them at 507-354-7305 or write to P.O. Box 1, New Ulm, MN 56073.About Pamela McNeilPamela McNeill has been a songwriter from the young age of 15-years-old. She has performed as an international vocalist and has released seven solo albums including "Neon Lightning", which arrived in 2022 from Farm To Label Records. Pamela discovered the power of making a personal connection through music as a teen when she joined a Rock band at the age of 16. She played songs by bands like Heart and Journey, and the experience taught her how to work hard and master audience interactions. For Pamela, songwriting is“cathartic, an expression of emotion, a challenge to convey things in as few words as possible.”A native of Winona, Minnesota, Pamela still resides in her home state, though her early music career took her to the United Kingdom for four years. During this time, Pamela performed and recorded as a backing singer for international icon Rick Astley, who gifted her with the honor of playing at the Royal Albert Hall on her birthday for the "Smash Hits TV Awards Show." She also sang with Astley at The London Palladium for the Royal family.As a prolific songwriter, Pamela has also written songs for and with a wide range of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni and Buffy Lawson, and has co-written tracks with fellow songwriters such as Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd.Pamela began releasing albums of original music in 1999, building on her reflective and emotive songwriting and her seasoned professionalism as a vocalist and pianist. Her stand-out live performances provide feedback and fuel to help her continue developing her craft as she steadily releases new music. Keep an eye out for even more new music to come in 2024.Follow Pamela Online:Website:Facebook:Instagram:X (Twitter):TikTok: @pamelamcneillmusicYouTube: Click HereSpotify: Click HereApple Music: Click Here

