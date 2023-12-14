Dust Safety Science Releases Issue 9 Of The Dust Safety Journal, Covering Safety In Belt Dryers, Silos And Robotics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Dust Safety Science Digital Journal, Issue 9, Exclusive Research on Combustible Dust

Critical and Valuable Combustible Dust Insights are presented in The Dust Safety Journal, Issue 9, with Exclusive Research, and Combustible Dust Explosions

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Complimentary, Dust Safety Journal, Issue 9, can be Downloaded here: Dust Safety Science JournalThe latest insights in Combustible Dust safety, Combustible Dust Explosions, and Combustible Dust knowledge, are covered in detail, with the new Dust Safety Science, Issue 9 of the Dust Safety Science Journal.In this new Dust Safety Science, Issue # 9, of the Dust Safety Science Journal, learn about:1) Fire and Explosion Safety for Direct Heated Belt Dryers2) Ground and Bonding of Silos Storing Wood Chips3) The Differences between a North American DHA and a European EPD4) Integrating Safety in Robotics: Navigating Standards and Challenges5) Risk Management Considerations in Wood Product Manufacturing from an Insurance Broker's Perspective6) Plus, updates from our Combustible Dust incident database, the Dust Safety Science podcast, and the Dust Safety Professionals platform.Stay ahead in Combustible Dust safety knowledge, by downloading the Dust Safety Journal, Issue 9, at:The Dust Safety Journal can help safeguard any workplace, from Combustible Dust incidents and Combustible Dust Explosions.The Dust Safety Journal is an extension of our communication, hazard awareness, and education work to drive our road to zero mission: At least one year with zero fatalities worldwide from combustible dust explosions by 2038.The Dust Safety Science research work and efforts, provide valuable insights, allowing manufacturing facilities safer, from Combustible Dust explosions.Thank you for your time and consideration, when downloading and reviewing the Dust Safety Journal:About Dust Safety Science, :Dr. Chris Cloney (PEng.) is Managing Director and Lead Researcher at DustEx Research, a company with a worldwide focus on increasing awareness of combustible dust hazards and reducing personal and financial loss from fire and explosion incidents.Chris spent five years working as an engineering consultant and software developer in the defense industries focusing on detonation, explosion, and blast research. Upon completing his PhD thesis in the area of modeling coal dust and hybrid mixture explosion, he moved into the world of online education focusing on sharing and connecting the combustible dust community.Chris is a recognized expert in the field of combustible dust research publishing over 15 peer-reviewed journal articles and presenting at academic conferences in the US, Canada, China, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Poland. He is a featured public speaker having taken the stage at Explosion Safety Days 2017 in Brilon, Germany and the 2018 iPBS Powder Show in Chicago, and has written industry articles featured in Powder Bulk Solids and Chemical Engineering magazines.Feel free to contact Dr. Chris Cloney, with any questions, regarding Combustible Dust Safety and Consulting,Dr. Chris Cloney - Managing Director and Lead Researcher at DustEx ResearchEmail: ...P.S. Want to Share the Dust Safety Journal with your colleagues and contacts?Just copy and paste this link into an email or social media post:Dust Safety JournalChris Cloneydsj@dustsafetyscience

