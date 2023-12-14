Rising Diagnostic Procedures Propels The U.S. Patient Monitoring Market To Reach $11.2B By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a comprehensive report on the U.S. Market for Patient Monitoring Equipment, iData Research delves into a wide array of segments, including the multi-parameter vital signs monitoring, wireless ambulatory telemetry, remote patient monitoring, intracranial pressure monitoring, electromyogram (EMG) monitoring, electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring, cerebral oximetry monitoring, fetal and neonatal monitoring, pulse oximetry monitoring, cardiac output monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, temperature management, intraoperative neurophysiology monitoring, and capnography monitoring markets. The train-of-four monitoring market is also included as an appendix.

Despite the increasing need for effective patient monitoring solutions, certain hospitals face challenges in acquiring high-cost monitoring platforms due to budget limitations. Moreover, dwindling hospital profit margins, reductions in reimbursement, and industry consolidation-such as private practices opting for affiliation with hospitals for added security-constrain the overall market potential and amplify the bargaining power of group policy organizations. Although alternative care options are on the rise, they may struggle to surpass the rapid pace of industry consolidation.

The dominant trend in the US patient monitoring equipment market revolves around the incorporation of monitoring devices into Internet of Things (IoT) environments. This trend is underscored by robust high-single-digit growth in the remote patient monitoring market, a trajectory anticipated to persist in the forecasted period. In addition to the development of monitoring devices tailored for non-professional care settings, numerous established patient monitors are undergoing upgrades to encompass wireless connectivity and software compatibility. This enhancement aims to facilitate seamless system integration, fostering improved workflows.

As of 2023, the US Patient Monitoring Equipment Market reached nearly $8.5 billion, with projections indicating an increase to nearly $11.2 billion over the forecast period. Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare dominated the market collectively, holding the majority of the market share, boasting diverse product portfolios, and dominating key market segments.

For further insights into the US Patient Monitoring Equipment Market, access the complete iData Research report:

About iData Research :

iData Research stands out as a premier market research and intelligence provider, delivering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across diverse industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research is the optimal choice for businesses seeking informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research spans an impressive range of industry coverage, encompassing healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth ensures that clients from various sectors access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: iData Research's success lies in providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts uses rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources, ensuring clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information for strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis into industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Acknowledging the uniqueness of every business, iData Research offers customizable solutions catering to specific client needs, from small startups to multinational corporations. Their tailored offerings provide the right insights for growth and success.

Timely Updates: In today's fast-paced business environment, staying ahead requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling agile decisions and swift adaptation to market changes.

Emma Matrick

iData Research

+1 604-266-6933

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn