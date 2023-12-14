REXIS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SUBCULTURE COFFEE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- REXIS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SUBCULTURE COFFEERexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") is delighted to announce its continued growth and expansion into new markets through a strategic partnership with Subculture Coffee, Inc. This is one of several licensing agreements that Rexis is continuing to announce.Subculture Coffee - A high-quality artisan coffee roaster with a long track record of successful retail establishments in Florida celebrating an alternative lifestyle, has partnered with Rexis to launch a national line of infused cold-brew beverages.Marc Brannigan, Subculture Coffee Partner, stated“I am excited to be part of this collaboration between Subculture Coffee and Rexis Biotech; where the rich flavors of coffee meet the cutting-edge innovation of biotechnology. Together, we're brewing a brighter, more flavorful future.”Keith Bushfield, Rexis CEO, Stated“This strategic partnership between Subculture Coffee and Rexis adds one more market vertical to our growing national distribution network .. This collaboration of an infused cold brew coffee and the Rexis technology has already won national awards and I look forward to seeing it on store shelves soon.”On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofRexis Biotech Inc.Keith BushfieldCEO/PresidentRexis Biotech Inc.Email: ...This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.About Rexis Biotech Inc.Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water based ingredients for use in Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.For more information, please visit:Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Keith Bushfield

REXIS BIOTECH

...