City Beat News Awards Companies Nominated For Best In Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Four companies nationwide earn their first Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2023

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- City Beat News is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 nominations for best in service. The following companies have received their first Spectrum Award , which honors companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.Brumback Restaurant Equipment Inc. ( ) in Decatur, Alabama, offers a wide selection of restaurant kitchen equipment from top manufacturing brands. The family-owned-and-operated business has more than 50 years of experience serving restaurants, bars, hotels, convenience stores, schools, hospitals and more. With so many choices for commercial restaurant equipment, Brumback sets itself apart from the competition with its product selection, technical expertise, customer service and local commitment. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at .Franklynn Automotive ( ) of Littleton, Colorado, is an independent, locally owned automotive repair shop, servicing most makes and models of cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. Equipped with the latest training and technology, the Franklynn team is ready to handle any maintenance issues that may arise. The shop's dedication to helping car owners keep their vehicles running safely and reliably has earned it the trust of thousands of customers. For more information, visit the shop's Award Page at .Quality Pest Control, Inc. ( ) in Omaha has been serving commercial and residential clients since 1996. This local, family-owned company is dedicated to several key ideas, starting with taking the time to listen to its clients' needs and then offering customized solutions to protect their property from pests while protecting what is important to them and keeping safety at the forefront. Through this type of client-focused service, Quality Pest Control delivers peace of mind. Visit the company's Award Page at .Fox Lighting & More ( ) of Alpharetta, Georgia, has more than a decade of experience in the lighting industry, initially making a name for itself overseas. With its products installed in hotels, museums and homes around the world, the family-owned company has always prided itself on quality, with a dedication to outstanding customer service and satisfaction. For more information about the company, visit its Award Page at .As 2023 comes to an end, City Beat News continues to take nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their product needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these first-time Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+1 866-732-9800

email us here