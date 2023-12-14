NAD-Based Anti-Aging Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Insightace Analytic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Supplements (Oral NAD Dietary Supplements, Topical NAD Supplements (Creams, Serums, Lip Creams, Eye Creams)) Therapeutic Products (NAD Nasal Spray, and NAD injections/NAD IV)), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Clinics, Online Stores) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

InsightAce Analytic, the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.9 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, By Type of Aging, By Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape GenF20 Liposomal NMN, Wonderfeel, partiQlar Pure NMN, Tru Niagen, Elysium Health, Inc., HPNSupplements, Life Extension, Nuchido, Decode Age, Codeage, NADIA Skin, Intuisse, Naderma Skincare, LifioLabs, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., FACIAL NOVA, Empower pharmacy, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., AgelessRx, Empower pharmacy, Galleria Medical Pharmacy, and Others.

NAD-based (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) anti-aging products are a category of skincare and health supplements that claim to target aging at a cellular level. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is an important source of energy production in the cell and promotes healthy ageing by promoting biological reactions. Therefore, as a person's natural levels of NAD+ decrease with age, the essential reactions occur less frequently, leading to less cellular energy and reduced productivity of the cellular process.

Anti-ageing products help reverse the impacts of different biochemical processes, which cause the body to affect health, fitness, and an individual's physical appearance. NAD-based anti-ageing products include creams, serums, lotions, facewashes, and sprays. It offers a variety of beauty services and skin therapies that restore skin hydration and stimulate collagen & elastin production.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The expansion of the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market is driven by aspects like the increasing prevalence of skin issues, advancements in technology, and growing awareness regarding advanced anti-aging therapies. Additionally, awareness campaigns such as conferences and exhibitions are being conducted to educate the public about the advantages of gradual-aging treatments. Moreover, the growing demand for different anti-aging skincare products due to the surging geriatric population worldwide is estimated to bloom the market growth during the projected period.

Advancements in technologies enhance market growth.

Advanced products and treatments aid in improving skin elasticity and effectively treat wrinkles, sunspots, and cellulite to enhance skin firmness. Due to these advantages, the adoption of such products has increased for at-home and hospital use. Hence, the technological advancements in anti-aging product formulations & treatment methods contribute to the market acceleration.

Challenges:

Strict government regulations regarding dosage to prevent adverse health effects are predicted to restrain market expansion. Also, the high cost of anti-aging products is limiting the growth of the NAD-based anti-aging market.

Regional Trends:

The NAD-based Anti-Aging Market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share in revenue over the forecast period. The driving factors include the strong presence of NAD-based product manufacturing industries and growing awareness of anti-aging products for the various health concerns. The rising incidence of diseases also contributes to surging the market demand in this region as the diseases imbalance the levels of NAD in the blood. Besides, the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period. The important factors contributing to the area's market expansion are the consumer's growing awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, rising skin problems, and the rapidly increasing market contributors.

Key developments in the market:



In October 2022, Elysium Health, Inc., a leading life sciences company focused on aging research, announced the positive results from its clinical trial on Basis (NRPT) in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were published in Hepatology.

In May 2022, Wonderfeel announced a U.S. patent application and largest human clinical trial for the launch of YoungrTM, a revolutionary synthesis combining NMN, the most direct NAD precursor (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), with emergent antioxidants creating a predominant supplement to maximize healthspan. In August 2020, NADIA Skin announced anti-aging breakthrough in skincare. Avior Nutritionals launched a skincare line specializing in an ingredient previously reserved for clinical settings - NAD+.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type



Supplemets



Oral NAD Dietary Supplements



Topical NAD Supplements





Creams





Serums





Lip Creams



Eye Creams



Therapeutic Products:





NAD injections/NAD IV NAD Nasal Spray

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Aging



Cellular Aging

Immune Aging

Metabolic Aging Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies/Clinics Online Stores

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031



U.S. Canada

Europe NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031



Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country,

2023 to 2031



India

China

Japan

South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Latin America

NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

