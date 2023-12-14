NAD-Based Anti-Aging Market To Record An Exponential CAGR By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Insightace Analytic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Supplements (Oral NAD Dietary Supplements, Topical NAD Supplements (Creams, Serums, Lip Creams, Eye Creams)) Therapeutic Products (NAD Nasal Spray, and NAD injections/NAD IV)), Type of Aging (Cellular Aging, Immune Aging, Metabolic Aging, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Clinics, Online Stores) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by
InsightAce Analytic, the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market size is expected to record a promising CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Growth Rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 7.9 % from 2023 to 2031
|
Quantitative Units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2031
|
Report Coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By Type of Aging, By Distribution Channel
|
Regional Scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country Scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
|
Competitive Landscape
|
GenF20 Liposomal NMN, Wonderfeel, partiQlar Pure NMN, Tru Niagen, Elysium Health, Inc., HPNSupplements, Life Extension, Nuchido, Decode Age, Codeage, NADIA Skin, Intuisse, Naderma Skincare, LifioLabs, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., FACIAL NOVA, Empower pharmacy, RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc., AgelessRx, Empower pharmacy, Galleria Medical Pharmacy, and Others.
Free PDF Report Sample:
NAD-based (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) anti-aging products are a category of skincare and health supplements that claim to target aging at a cellular level. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is an important source of energy production in the cell and promotes healthy ageing by promoting biological reactions. Therefore, as a person's natural levels of NAD+ decrease with age, the essential reactions occur less frequently, leading to less cellular energy and reduced productivity of the cellular process.
Anti-ageing products help reverse the impacts of different biochemical processes, which cause the body to affect health, fitness, and an individual's physical appearance. NAD-based anti-ageing products include creams, serums, lotions, facewashes, and sprays. It offers a variety of beauty services and skin therapies that restore skin hydration and stimulate collagen & elastin production.
Some of the prominent players in the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market are:
GenF20 Liposomal NMN Wonderfeel partiQlar Pure NMN Tru Niagen Elysium Health, Inc. HPNSupplements Life Extension Nuchido Decode Age Codeage NADIA Skin Intuisse Naderma Skincare LifioLabs RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc. FACIAL NOVA Empower pharmacy RENUE BY SCIENCE, Inc. AgelessRx Empower pharmacy Galleria Medical Pharmacy Other Prominent Players
Curious about this latest version of the report? Enquiry Before Buying:
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The expansion of the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market is driven by aspects like the increasing prevalence of skin issues, advancements in technology, and growing awareness regarding advanced anti-aging therapies. Additionally, awareness campaigns such as conferences and exhibitions are being conducted to educate the public about the advantages of gradual-aging treatments. Moreover, the growing demand for different anti-aging skincare products due to the surging geriatric population worldwide is estimated to bloom the market growth during the projected period.
Advancements in technologies enhance market growth.
Advanced products and treatments aid in improving skin elasticity and effectively treat wrinkles, sunspots, and cellulite to enhance skin firmness. Due to these advantages, the adoption of such products has increased for at-home and hospital use. Hence, the technological advancements in anti-aging product formulations & treatment methods contribute to the market acceleration.
Challenges:
Strict government regulations regarding dosage to prevent adverse health effects are predicted to restrain market expansion. Also, the high cost of anti-aging products is limiting the growth of the NAD-based anti-aging market.
Regional Trends:
The NAD-based Anti-Aging Market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share in revenue over the forecast period. The driving factors include the strong presence of NAD-based product manufacturing industries and growing awareness of anti-aging products for the various health concerns. The rising incidence of diseases also contributes to surging the market demand in this region as the diseases imbalance the levels of NAD in the blood. Besides, the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period. The important factors contributing to the area's market expansion are the consumer's growing awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products, rising skin problems, and the rapidly increasing market contributors.
Key developments in the market:
In October 2022, Elysium Health, Inc., a leading life sciences company focused on aging research, announced the positive results from its clinical trial on Basis (NRPT) in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) were published in Hepatology. In May 2022, Wonderfeel announced a U.S. patent application and largest human clinical trial for the launch of YoungrTM, a revolutionary synthesis combining NMN, the most direct NAD precursor (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), with emergent antioxidants creating a predominant supplement to maximize healthspan. In August 2020, NADIA Skin announced anti-aging breakthrough in skincare. Avior Nutritionals launched a skincare line specializing in an ingredient previously reserved for clinical settings - NAD+.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type
Supplemets
Oral NAD Dietary Supplements Topical NAD Supplements
Creams Serums Lip Creams Eye Creams Therapeutic Products:
NAD injections/NAD IV NAD Nasal Spray
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Aging
Cellular Aging Immune Aging Metabolic Aging Others
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Pharmacies/Clinics Online Stores
Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
North America NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
Europe NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country,
2023 to 2031
India China Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand
Latin America
NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa NAD-based Anti-Aging Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa
Obtain Report Customization Details @
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market To analyze the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market drivers and challenges To get information on the NAD-based Anti-Aging Market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031 Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global NAD-based Anti-Aging Market industry
Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:
Anti-Ageing Products Services and Devices Market
Anti-aging Therapeutics Market
Personalized Skin Care Market
Skin Rejuvenation Market
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email:
[email protected]
Site Visit:
Follow Us on LinkedIn @
bit/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On
Facebook
@
bit/2H9jnDZ
Logo:
SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd
MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107598951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.