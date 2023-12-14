(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Performance Management (APM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report provides an introduction to Application Performance Management (APM) and delves into the APM conceptual framework. It covers essential aspects of APM, including end-user experience, runtime application architecture, business transactions, and Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM). Additionally, the report explores the role of analytics and reporting in APM and introduces various tools that support this discipline.
Furthermore, it discusses the significance of APM software in ensuring the availability and performance of applications. The report identifies key growth drivers for the APM software market, including the growing complexity of IT and applications, the need for continuous monitoring and management of application performance, and the potential for increased adoption in developing regions. It ranks regional markets by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and outlines the competitive scenario in the evolving APM market.
The report highlights opportunities for vendors in the APM market, as well as challenges faced by established players from new entrants. Vendors are focusing on ease-of-use features, new delivery models, and support for new application environments to stay competitive. The lack of differentiation among vendors is expected to drive consolidation in the APM industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains Emphasis on Digital Transformation Augurs Well Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023 Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight Global IT Spending (2013-2021) (in US$ Trillion) Global IT Spending by Segment: YOY Growth (in %) for Years 2019 & 2020 Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market Enhanced User Experience: Major Focus Area of APM Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021 Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021 World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019 APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks IoT Elevates the Significance of APM Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022 Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud The AI Edge to APMs The Emergence of AIOps APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market Application Design: Significant Influence on Application Performance Inadequate Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management Different APM Tools for Different Teams APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance Transaction Tracing: Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions Technology Advancements & Innovations Issues & Challenges
