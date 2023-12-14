(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Performance Management (APM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides an introduction to Application Performance Management (APM) and delves into the APM conceptual framework. It covers essential aspects of APM, including end-user experience, runtime application architecture, business transactions, and Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM). Additionally, the report explores the role of analytics and reporting in APM and introduces various tools that support this discipline.

Furthermore, it discusses the significance of APM software in ensuring the availability and performance of applications. The report identifies key growth drivers for the APM software market, including the growing complexity of IT and applications, the need for continuous monitoring and management of application performance, and the potential for increased adoption in developing regions. It ranks regional markets by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and outlines the competitive scenario in the evolving APM market.

The report highlights opportunities for vendors in the APM market, as well as challenges faced by established players from new entrants. Vendors are focusing on ease-of-use features, new delivery models, and support for new application environments to stay competitive. The lack of differentiation among vendors is expected to drive consolidation in the APM industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains

Emphasis on Digital Transformation Augurs Well

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM

Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM

Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms

Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight

Global IT Spending (2013-2021) (in US$ Trillion)

Global IT Spending by Segment: YOY Growth (in %) for Years 2019 & 2020

Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market

Enhanced User Experience: Major Focus Area of APM

Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools

Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring

Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools

Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM

Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks

IoT Elevates the Significance of APM

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance

Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making

Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools

Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy

APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures

Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools

Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud

The AI Edge to APMs

The Emergence of AIOps

APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations

SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness

Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market

Application Design: Significant Influence on Application Performance

Inadequate Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM

Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance

Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities

Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility

APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management

Different APM Tools for Different Teams

APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance

Transaction Tracing: Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM

APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business

Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers

Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions

Technology Advancements & Innovations Issues & Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

(Total 204 Featured)



Adobe Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Accelatis LLC

Apica, Inc.

AppDynamics, Inc.

AppNeta, Inc.

3ple-Media

4thpass Inc

A/P/M

AccelData

agreement24 avtal24

AdopSolutions

Appliant

Akamas Appnomic

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets