CSV Vs CSA Online Seminar - Waterfall Vs. Agile Methodology, Documentation And Implementation

Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.

The approach to developing software, performing validation and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This seminar will include a comparison of the Agile and Waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.

As part of the Case for Quality program US FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health noted how an excessive focus by industry on compliance rather than quality may be diverting resources and management attention toward meeting regulatory compliance requirements vs. adopting best quality practices. There has also been a lower than anticipated investment in automation and digital technologies, which could greatly improve quality and process control. A key element is a risk-based, product quality and patient-centric approach to Computer System Assurance (CSA) vs. the traditional Computer System Validation (CSV) Waterfall approach. This encourages critical thinking based on product and process knowledge and quality risk management over prescriptive documentation driven approaches.

This is where FDA determined that "WHAT" is required can be done (the "HOW") in different ways and does not have to be according to the "checklist" mindset of most CSV work, where you crank out documents without specifically addressing the risk of potential failure of each requirement.

GAMP5 supports the use of incremental, iterative, and evolutionary approaches including Agile, for development of custom applications. Keys to success include a robust Quality Management System and well trained and highly disciplined teams following well-defined processes supported by tools and automation.

The attendee will learn about FDA's approach to modernizing technology, and how that will benefit both the Agency and industry. We will discuss ways to modernize the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to Computer System Validation (CSV) by using automated testing tools that will result in a continuous validation of software products. This approach is amenable to the Agile software development methodology, which can be adapted for use in validation.

We will also discuss the important aspects of CSV and how to apply them in a new and modern technological environment.

"GxP" Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

CSV regulations and guidance, such as 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11

Validation deliverables, including the Validation Plan, Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Validation Tests (IQ, OQ, PQ), Requirements Traceability Matrix, Test Summary, and Validation Report, etc.

Develop a cohesive and comprehensive validation rationale

Comprehend a risk-based validation technique

Learn appropriate validation strategies for Cloud/SaaS, COTS, spreadsheets, and custom developed systems

Learn how to apply an agile methodology to implementation and validation work, including automated testing

Learn best practices for documenting validation, both for a traditional CSV and an agile approach

Maintain a system in a validated state

Learn about continuous validation through automated testing

Assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work

Policies and procedures needed to support validation

FDA's current thinking and trends

FDA inspection or audit preparation

Vendor Audit

Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle Q&A

